G 50 Ndigbo Integrated Campaign Council endorsement ceremony to Re-Elect Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu as Governor of Lagos State

L-r… Board of Trustee of G50. Eze Uche Dimgba; Governor of Lagos State Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Chief Anslem Njoku (The Akeweje); State Woman Leader Ohanaeze Ndigbo. Chief (Mrs.) Janefranics Chioma Okoro.

L-r… Eze Ndigbo of Ijegun/ Ijedodo Eze .Dr. Chika C. Nwokedi; Lolo Pat Anorue; her husband Eze Dr. Okey Anorue; Eze Ndigbo of Mushin/Odiolowo Eze Monday Lawrence.

L-r… Special Adviser for Drainage and Water Resources to Lagos State Governor, Engr Joe Igbokwe; women Leader G50 Chief (Mrs.). Violet Uche Obiora and Governor of Lagos State Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

L-r …Governor of Lagos State Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu on Education, Tokunbo Wahab; President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State Chapter, Chief Sunday Ossai; State Woman Leader Ohanaeze Ndigbo. Chief (Mrs) Janefranics Chioma Okoro.

L-r … CEO, Total Value Integrated Service Limited, Onyekachi Simon (Don Chris), Chief Barrister Onu Obasi, and Chairman Council of Ndi Eze Lagos State, Eze Chris Offia.

Cross section of Ndi Eze, at the Endorsement ceremony on Re-Elect Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the Governor of Lagos State.

L-r …Secretary Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State.Mazi Robert Obasi Director of Special Duty Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos Chief Damian Okoye; women Leader G50 Chief (Mrs.). Violet Uche Obiora.

L-r …Global Coordinator of G50 Dr. Fe.stus Uchenna; Vice Chairman Amuwo- Odofin Council Hon (Mrs) Ashara Maureen; Governor of Lagos State Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu a Special Adviser for Drainage and Water Resources to Lagos State Governor, Engr Joe Igbokwe.

From 2nd left Chairman Council of Ndi Eze Lagos State, Eze Chris Offia. Governor of Lagos State Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Eze Ndi Igbo Ikeja, Eze Uche Dimgba, and others , at the Endorsement ceremony on Re-Elect Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the Governor of Lagos State.

L-r … Cross Section of Women, Members of G 50 Ndigbo Integrated Campaign Council, during the Endorsement ceremony on Re-Elect Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the governor of Lagos State Held at Muson center Onikan on 12/3/2023… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– Twitter @championnewsng