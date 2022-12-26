Champion Newspapers Limited
Federal Lawmaker Hon Igariwey, commissions 30 Water Projects for constituents in Afikpo North & South Local Govt Areas

The Member representing Afikpo North and South Federal Constituency Ebonyi State in the House of Representative Hon Iduma Igariwey Enwo, has commissioned and handed over 30 Boreholes initiated by him to benefiting communities.
Consequently, the  30 units of modern water boreholes were  handed over to various communities in Afikpo-North and South Local government Areas respectively.
Speaking while inaugurating the projects Hon Igariwey who is equally the Vice Chairman House Committee on Appropriation, said that the gesture was to provide potable water to his constituents.
According to him, “the sources of natural water have drained drastically because of the impact of climate change”
Hon Igariwey expressed dismay   that the few surviving sources of natural water in the constituency, have been polluted by recent industrial and economic activities, thereby making the people vulnerable to waterborne diseases.
He opined, “the hilly topography of some communities has made it difficult for the people to have easy access to potable water”
“Drilling the boreholes became a necessity, when I noticed that the lives of my people were in danger, I could not wait any further”,
The Federal Lawmaker emphasized that each of the boreholes inaugurated were powered by solar energy which  makes the water readily available to the people at all times without the constraint of power failure.
Hon Igariwey  assured other communities that are yet to be captured in the water project  to be patient stating that he had  listed them in another phase of projects inauguration.
He expressed  determination to tackle water challenges in the  constituency,   stating ” my  desire is to make my  constituency  a reference point in the attainment of the Social Development Goals (SDGs) Number Six”.
“the communities that have so far benefited from the water project  include Unwana,  Amukabi, Owutu-Edda, Amasiri, Mkpoghoro, Ozizza, Itim, Ohaisu, Ugwuegu community as well as Ekeukwu market”
In an interview, a youth Leader from Itim Autonomous Community Mr Charles Egwu Isu, commended Hon Igariwey for his timely intervention in providing portable  water for the people.
Mr Egwu Isu recalled that the  villagers have been subjected to stress and difficulties in a bid to source portable water.
 “Since many Streams that the community normally source  water have either dried up or got contaminated, we could only survive on sachet water which is  quite costly to come by”
“Hon  Igariwey  boreholes have not only saved us those costs, the menace of water borne diseases have equally become a forgotten issue”
