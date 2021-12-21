Champion Newspapers Limited
FCTA set to deal with staff involve in bribery

By Editor
… Flag- off RCCI “Monthly knowledge Cafe”
Favour Ishember, Abuja
The Federal Capital Territory Administration has warned that the Administration will not condone any act of compromise and irresponsibility from District Monitors, even as it flagg-off the Reform Coordination and Service Improvement department monthly knowledge Cafe in Abuja.
The FCTA Permanent Secretary, MR Olusade Adesola  who gave this warning at the official flagg-off of Knowledge Cafe’ Work shop for 150 District Monitors across FCTA, Held at Cyprain Ekwensi Center for Arts and Culture, said
unwavering effort and commitment must be put in place for proper coordination and implementation of a standardized development strategy for the FCT .
Represented by the Director, Office of the Permanent Secretary, Udo Samuel Atang, Adesola said it has become imperative for the FCT Administration to nip in the bud indiscriminate erection of illegal structures and shanties within the Territory by constituting District Monitors, whose role is fundamentally to monitor structural development within the FCT, with a view to ensuring that the
 Abuja Plan is not compromised in any form.
In the words of the Permanent Secretary:” is also pertinent to warn that, if the Territory must attain and maintain the global standard, in terms of aesthetic, functionality, as well as being the tourist hub of the sub-Saharan African region, unwavering effort and commitment must be put in place for proper coordination and implementation of a standardized development strategy for the FCT”
“In response to the foregoing, this knowledge café workshop is now being organized for the District Monitors to keep them abreast on the current trends in Urban Development. This workshop is equally aimed at exposing and equipping the District Monitors with the required information and knowledge-base that will guide their day to day operations. With the focus in mind to ensure strict compliance to existing guidelines governing development in the FCT”
Hence, Adeso re-echoed that the Administration will deal decisively with any officer that may be found wanting in this regards.
In the same vain, Acting Director, FCTA Reform Coordination & Service Improvement Department, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, said the knowledge Cafe will bring experts from all the Administration’s technical and service delivery SDAs to interphase with service providers on how to use emerging technologies to improve the  services of the Administration.
In the words of Dr. Ahmadu:”the workshop is one of the recommendations at the
Town Hall Meeting On Removal Of Illegal Structures In the FCT”
“It was agreed that periodic interphase with our district monitors will enable us understand their challenges and probably mitigate them”
It is on this note that we decided to
start the Reform Coordination and Service Improvement department monthly knowledge Cafe with you as one of our very important internal stakeholders”
Earlier in his remarks , the Director, Department of Human Resources Management, Dr. Muhammed Bashir noted that the Workshop is geared towards generating more knowledge and cross-fertilization of ideas on how best to improve urban development in the FCC.
  Dr. Bashir however, called on the SDA’s of the FCT Administration to always seek out new ways, and explore new opportunities through which the Administration can fulfill its primary mandate of building and managing a befitting capital for Nigeria.

