FCTA Proposes new traffic management system 

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has proposed a new system of making free flow of traffic within the city.

The Director, Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) popularly known as VIO, Dr Abdullateef Bello who revealed this

when he led an enforcement exercise to strategic places in Abuja on Wednesday, where 20 vehicles and 5 tricycles were impounded, equally said under the new arrangement, motorists will only be allowed to pick and alight passengers in designated parks.

Bello said the administration would come down hard on drivers that operate in illegal parks especially on the road corridors, adding that the administration will ensure that motorists constituting nuisances on the road corridors are relocated to strategic motor Parks.

He, however hinted that, any driver caught violating the rules will be arrested, prosecuted and charged to pay for compulsory training.

In his words:”There is need for drivers to constitute the culture where by all passengers will go to the park and enter vehicles to their various destinations.

“We don’t want drivers to operate on the road corridors, is an infractions, if the original motor Park has taken enough vehicles more than the required numbers, you can look for another one.

“It is not compulsory that all motorists should stay in one motor Park, we cannot allowed you to be picking passengers on the road, causing logjam. There are other road users that your action is affecting them”

The Director said after Sallah celebration there will be a comprehensive enforcement across the city.

“After Sallah celebration, we will start a comprehensive enforcement, any vehicle that will be found on the road carrying passenger will go for training, those that feel like returning to the park will be asked to pay for it, the offender will pay for one year”