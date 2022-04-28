Abuja film festival ‘ll make FCC a pleasant tourist destination – Aliyu

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu has

disclosed that Abuja was rapidly garnering a reputation as a pleasant tourist destination, with its rich cultural mix, beautiful sights and a bustling entertainment industry.

The Minister who made this disclosure on Thursday in a press conference heralding the 12th edition of the Zuma Film festival slated for next month in Abuja, said the Administration will leverage on windows of cooperation with the Nigerian Film Corporation to harness the opportunities created by the festival to develop abundant local talents in the city.

With the theme of this year’s Zuma Festival “Show the Money”, the Minister said the festival would boost tourism and strengthen investment opportunities of the economy.

Represented by Samuel Atang, Director operation and strategy office of the permanent secretary FCTA, Dr. Aliyu disclosed that the administration intend to use the programme to further ensure sustainable development of the indigenous film industry.

In her words : “We intend to sustain using the Zuma Film Festival as a springboard. We use the programme to develop our indigenous film industry with the ultimate aim of making Abuja, the film and creative hub for Africa using the festival as a catalyst.

“The collaboration between the FCTA and the NFC will not only ensure a bigger and better Zuma Film Festival but will also provide residents of Abuja investment opportunities in the nation’s creative economy” she said.

On his part, the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Film Corporation, Dr. Chidia Maduekwe said the collaboration between NFC and FCTA will bring about total transformation of the film, cinema and tourism activities of the nation especially within Abuja.

“At the NFC, we are resolved to deepen and develop the Nigerian Film industry. Within the broad and specific mandate of developing the Nigeria film industry, NFC remains committed to engaging its key partners at all levels” he said.

more importantly, he said: “there will be Film investment and wealth creating opportunities through the various seminars, conferences and workshops. We shall have in attendance domestic and foreign experts”

“We will at the same time provide new windows for more to join us in our collective quest to effectively transform our film industry into becoming the bed rock of our nation’s creative economy” He said

“Therefore, we are determined to use the 12th edition of the film festival to commence a total transformation of the film, cinema and tourism activities of the nation, especially within the FCT.

“we are resolved to deepen and develop the Nigerian film industry Within the broad and specific mandate of developing the Nigerian film industry, NFC remain committed to engaging its key partners at all levels”