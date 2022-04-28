Jos Varsity Lecturer, Dr. Lalu Joins National Assembly Race, Obtained Nomination Form

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

A Lecturer with the department of accounting University of Jos, Dr. Lalu Ishaya David has joined the contest for House of Representatives, representing Mangu/Bokkos Federal Constituency in the 2023 general elections.

Lalu who is aspiring under the platform of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), said is the first aspirant for House of Representatives position to obtained APC nomination of interest form at the pegged price of N10m across the country.

Speaking to the mammoth crowd on Thursday in his home town, Mangun district of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, the aspirant said for a long time the constituents of Mangu/Bokkos were been neglected as a result of bad representation.

He said as a youth if given the opportunity of representing the constituency at the green chamber of the National Assembly he is determine to change the narrative of representation by sponsoring a bills that will transform the livelihood of the masses.

According to him, ” it is time for the youth to change the narrative of representation. Let us put our heads together and commence the journey that will usher in a breath of fresh air in the annals of representation for Mangu/Bokkos Constituency.”

Dr. Lalu was earlier at the palace of District Head of Mangun, His Royal Highness DA Job Ali Damiyal seeking for royal blessings on his aspiration.

While showering blessings, the monarch said that be is not surprised by Dr. Lalu’s desire to contest looking at his philanthropic gesture noting that, ” whatever that is good is not hidden.”

“I am appealing for Bokkos Local Government Area and Pyem District of Mangu to give the aspirant unflinching support so that we can excel and make our land prosper.

“I have long before now blessed him already that is why he is going places and I am sure he will continue waxing stronger.

The chairman of APC Mangun district, Mr. Longji Kelvin acknowledged that the aspirant Dr. Lalu Ishaya David is card carrying member of the party.

However, our correspondent learned that Dr. Lalu alongside other APC contestants are jostling for the party ticket for Mangu/Bokkos Federal Constituency in the forthcoming primary elections scheduled between May and June by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), who will emerge the party flag bearer? Only time shall tell!