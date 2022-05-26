FCTA Prepares 649 Deputy Directors for Promotion Exam

… prevent Staff stagnation

Favour Ishember, Abuja

in a bid to deepen its merit based approach in the appointment of Directors as well as ensure staff enjoy upward career progression , abou 649 Deputy Directors, drawn from all the Secretariats, Department and Agencies of the Federal Capital Territory Administration are currently undergoing a 5-day refresher course at the Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN), Kubwa-Abuja.

The refresher course which is organised by the Administration to adequately prepare officers who are due for promotion is in line with the administration commitment to prevent stagnation of officers.

the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Mr. Olusade Adesola while addressing

participants during the opening ceremony of the exercise said the programme marks a defining moment in the management of career of very senior officers of the FCT Administration, as it relates to system-wide application of merit based approach for appointment of officers to positions on GL17.

Adesola called on officers to see the exercise as a positive change and the commencement of a major paradigm shift in career progression management approach of the FCT Administrative system.

“Highly esteemed participants, as you are aware, change is inevitable, because life is fluid and dynamic, ever evolving, and the more dynamic you are, the more positive happenings in your life. To borrow the words of Susan Peabody, one of the most prolific American writers, ‘Change is…. the inevitable cycle of life. Without change, there is no life.’

“Today, therefore marks the beginning of a major transition progression management approach. As an Administration, we are poised to develop the structures and enabling environment for all our workforce to attain their dream career heights, he explained”

The Permanent Secretary also used the occasion to disclose that the Administration has upgraded the position of Principal in some of the FCT Schools to that of a Director, as well as creating new Departments, all in a bid to prevent stagnation of officers, due to limited vacancies.

He said: “In the Education Secretariat, we upgraded the position of a Principal in some of the Schools to that of a Director, in order to create more vacancies. We are also introducing new Departments, all in a bid to support our career management efforts driven by need.”

Justifying the choice of Public Service Institute of Nigeria as the Training Institute to conduct the forthcoming 2022 Deputy Directors promotion examination

He explained that the decision is borne out of the need to promote merit, transparency and also allay any fear of favouritism in the course of the exercise.

He said: “At this juncture it is imperative to bring to your attention that in view of the importance the Administration places on this exercise, the need to promote merit,transparency,as well as allay any fear of favouritism, the Honourable Minister of FCT,Malam Muhammad Musa Bello approved that this pioneer programme be conducted by the Public Service Institute of Nigeria(PSIN),a leading Government Training Institute in Nigeria, headed by a seasoned bureaucrat and a man of impeccable character, Dr. Abdul Ganiyu Obatoyinbo.”

Earlier, in his address, the Administrator of the Institute, Dr. Abdul Ganiyu Obatoyinbo assured participants that everything has been put in place to ensure they get quality and excellent training.