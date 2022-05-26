Champion Newspapers Limited
 Soludo vows to fish out killers of Fatima, her four kids

By Editor
AMAECH PERCY ONYEJEKWE

AWKA

 

Furious over the killings in the state, Anambra State governor, Chukwuma Charles Soludo has vowed to fish out killers of Adamawa woman and her children  at Nanka on Monday.

 

Fatima , a pregnant mother and her four kids were reportedly murdered by gun men in the state on Monday, a day declared sit at home by the IPOB.

 

Soludo who described the murder of the victims as bàrberic said no stone would be left unturned in effort to get the killers.

 

In a statement signed by Christian Aburime, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Soludo vowed to fish out the hoodlums and ensure they were dealt with according to law

 

 

Soludo said “that all law-abiding Nigerians, irrespective of tribe or religion, were entitled to reside and or do business in any part of the country, including the Southeast and in Anambra without fear of unlawful harassment, molestation or attack of any kind, under any guise by anyone or group.

 

He  added that “no group or Nigerian is justified to harass, attack or kill any citizen of Nigeria or anyone resident in Nigeria under any guise whatsoever unless in lawful execution of a court sentence.

 

“Perpetrators of these heinous atrocities and their sponsors are testing the resolve of the Government and people of Anambra State, but I assure you that efforts are underway to fish out and bring to justice whoever is behind the criminal activities.

 

“All Nigerians living or doing business in Anambra are assured, of the resolve of the State government to ensure adequate protection of their lives and properties at all times,” Soludo said.

