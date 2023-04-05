FCTA grants accreditation certificates to public, private schools

Favour Ishember,Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, has granted accreditation certificates to additional eighty five public and private schools to operate within the nation’s capital, Abuja.

Speaking during a brief event where certificates of Accreditation were presented to schools that passes the 16th Batch Accreditation Exercise conducted by the Department of Quality Assurance of the FCT Education Secretariat, the Permanent Secretary of the FCTA, Mr. Olusade Adesola also commended Private Schools owners their support towards the development of Education sector in the Territory.

Hailing the complementary role Private schools are playing in the provision of quality education to residents, Adesola assured them that FCT administration will continue to provide an enabling environment to operate and add value to the education system.

Represented by the Director, Human Resource Management of the FCTA, Dr. Muhammad Bashir, the Permanent Secretary called on them to continue to operate within the confines of the law as the Administration will not hesitate to sanction any erring school administrator.

The Secretary, Education Secretariat of the FCTA, Sani Dahiru El-Katuzu while granting the accreditation to schools in the nation’s capital appealed to all the schools to adhere strictly to the required minimum standards.

He said: “The use of these evaluators from a wide range of educational organizations is to ensure the credibility and transparency of the exercise and to adhere strictly to the required minimum standards.

“A total of 97 schools were assessed in the 16th batch accreditation, comprising of 10 public schools and 89 private schools. Out of the 97 schools, a total number of 85 schools measured up to the required standards and are those whose certificates we are officially presenting today. 12 schools got provisional approval and none of the schools was denied accreditation.

“The Secretariat wishes to appreciate the complimentary role the private schools are playing in moving education to greater heights in the FCT and Nigeria at large. I use this opportunity to encourage all members of NAPPS to encourage one another to ensure that more schools are presented for the exercise as accreditation certificate is the equivalent of operating license for schools in the FCT and the nation at large.

“The Secretariat is also determined to ensure that the process of obtaining the certificate simplified for schools without unnecessary delay. Now, accreditation exercise is no longer once a year, it is now quarterly. Similarly, I urge all private schools proprietors to continue to ensure compliance to minimum standards in their operations and ensure the safety and protection of all learners under their care” he stated.

Earlier in her speech, the Director, Department of Quality Assurance, FCT Education Secretariat, Mrs. Magdalene Uzoanya warned that the department will be using stick and carrots in their punishment and reward system.

She warned that pupils must complete primary six/ basic six so as not to be negatively influenced while in high schools.

She said: “Let me remind the proprietors of the need for prompt payment of annual and other charges as the department will soon commence school closure in the FCT and also commend and recognize schools that are outstanding in compliance.

“It is my fervent hope that schools comply with our earlier directive of the need for learners to complete primary six/basic six to avoid turning out under-aged students that can be easily negatively influenced. The above order is mandatory please, as defaulting schools will be sanctioned. She stated.