FCTA described the demised of D-G, Nigeria employees consultative association as a national tragedy

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has described the death of the Director-General, Nigeria Employees Consultative Association (NECA), Lagos Dr.Timothy Olawale

as a national tragedy, even as the administration received the news of the great loss as a rude shock.

The Permanent Secretary of FCTA, Mr Olusade Adesola, in his condolence message to the association, on Wednesday in Abuja, expressed shock over the sudden death of Olawale.

In the words of the Permanent Secretary: “I wish to express my heartfelt condolences of the FCT Administration over the death of Dr. Timothy Olawale, who until his death on Oct. 1, was the Director-General of the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA).

” The sad event occurred at a time we are consolidating efforts on providing the needed enabling environment for business owners and employers of labour, particularly in the FCT.

” News of the great loss has come to us as a rude shock and we consider it a national tragedy. “

Adesola recalled that the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association under the dynamic leadership of the deceased was highly instrumental to the recently concluded Stakeholders Retreat, aimed at harmonising Internally Generated Revenue (lGR) and collection of taxes in the FCT.

This, according to Adesola is with a view to enhancing the ease of doing business in Abuja, thereby promoting investment and employment generation.

” On behalf of the Management and Staff of the FCT Administration, I pray that the Almighty God rest the soul of Dr. Timothy Olawale in peace and grant the family, associates and well-wishers the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.” He lamented.