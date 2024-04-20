FCT Police Command nab suspect who killed Octogenarian , wife with dagger at Apo Abuja

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory FCT Police Command has arrested a middle-aged man Jonathan Marcus for killing an 80 year old man Adebola Ezekiel and his wife Abiodun Ezekiel (79 years) in their residence in Apo legislative quarters Abuja.

The Commissioner of Police FCT CP Benneth C Igwe disclosed this to newsmen on Friday during the parade of suspects and press briefing of the Commissioner of Police on the successes and achievements recorded by the Command in recent times

On the arrest of the suspect, he said that on 1st April, 024, at about 11:00pm, the operatives of the command in response to a complaint, commenced an immediate discreet investigation into reported case of homicide that led to the arrest of Jonathan Marcus a former driver of the deceased couple

He was trailed to and arrested in his hideout in Obajana, Kogi State, after committing the grievous crime.

The suspect freely confessed to have gained access to the house on the same date, slit the deceased throat and made away with the phones and ATM cards of the couple.

He also allegedly withdrew the sum of N200,000 from the deceased man,’s bank account.

Similarly, on April 11,2024 following a tip off, police operatives from Mabushi Division arrested two suspects namely; Sadiya Abubakar ‘F’ and Mohammed Jibrin ‘M’ while they were discreetly conveying the corpse of one Bilkisu Mohammed ‘F’.

The deceased the Police Command boss said had earlier visited the house of her supposed boyfriend, one Abbas Ramalan who eventually travelled to Kano and left her in the care of the above-named female suspect.

The deceased allegedly fell ill and was given non-prescribed drugs by Mohammed Jibrin which led to her death.

Both suspects are in custody undergoing interrogations and will be charged to court at the conclusion of investigations.

Speaking on the arrest of armed robbery suspects and recovery of arms and ammunitions, he said that On April 6, 2024, police operatives from Utako divisional headquarters in a well-coordinated operation, arrested nine (9) armed robbery suspects namely; Chukwuemeka oputa, A.K.A Pounds & dollars 38 yrs Rafael Dav ‘m’ 28 yrs Thomas Akange ‘m’ 38 yrs, Adekunle Desmond 41yrs, Ogundipe Ayotunde 38yrs, Alexander Kingsley A.K.A Tampolo 29yrs Moses Hassan A.K.A Kpalasa 28 yrs and Apollo Danjuma 54 yrs.

The Police boss further stated that during interrogation, suspects freely confessed to be part of an armed robbery gang responsible for a series of robberies and other heinous crimes in FCT.

Four (4) locally fabricated AK 47 rifles, three (3) locally fabricated cartridge rifles, one (1) English pistol, one (1) Dane gun, three (3) live rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, one (1) live round of 5.56mm ammunition and an empty cartridge was recovered from the suspects.

Again on April 9,2024 at about 1100pm, Police operatives on routine crime prevention patrol at Durumi IDP Camp intercepted three (3) suspected armed robbers namely: Ali Isuwa Mathew Yohanna Ahmed Mohammed They were arrested in possession of one English made pistol and madza Vehicle with registration Number RBC 117 EV.

The suspects who confessed to the crime will be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation

Furthermore, on the arrest of other armed robbery suspects and recovery of exhibits, he said that April 7, 2024, at about 4:00 PM, following the report of the theft of a phone at An Nur mosque in Wuse 2, police operatives from Maitama Division swung into action by activating the tracking of the phone which led the operatives to a location in Wuse, where the phone was recovered in an apartment housing five (5) suspects namely; Ibrahim Adamu Muhammed IsaAbdul Ussaini Abdulgafar Sidi Muktar and Muhammed Ya’u.

They were arrested with twenty-seven (27) other phones believed to have been stolen from innocent residents. A Mercedes Benz C300, black in colour without Reg No. and other valuables were also recovered from them. Suspects will be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation.

The Police boss said that the suspects had confessed to the crime and would soon be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

The FCT Police Command helsman also promised all the residents of the nation’s capital territory, of the Command’s unwavering commitment to rid the capital city of Nigeria, of all forms of crimes and criminalities and assured citizens and all residents of their safety of lives and properties.

