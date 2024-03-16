Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

FCT Minister appoints Hon. Chidi Amadi as Chief of staff

Latest News
15
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

FAVOUR ISHMAEL,  Abuja

 

To enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of the Administration of the Federal Capital Territory, the FCT Minister, Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike has appointed Hon. Chidi Amadi as his Chief of Staff.

 

The Chief Press Secretary to the FCT Ministry, AnthonyOgunleye, made this  known to Daily Champion in a press release on Friday.

 

The release states, Hon Amadi has vast experience in public service and has held several strategic political positions including PDP Chairman of Obio /Akpor Local Government Area and Chief of Staff to the Governor of Rivers State.

 

As Chief of Staff, Hon Amadi will play a pivotal role in supporting the FCT Minister in the formulation and execution of policies and programs aimed at advancing the development agenda of the Federal Capital Territory and will provide strategic guidance as well as ensuring the smooth functioning of the Minister’s office, the release continues.

 

He will be sworn into office on Monday 18th of March, 2024.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 10831 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

We’ll shut down NASS, If attempt at impeaching Akpabio…

Obiano congratulates Gov. Chukwuma Soludo on 2 years in…

NURTW president to Tinubu: Order my predecessor to vacate…

Senate set to pass N1.1trn FCT budget as bill scales second…

1 of 2,105