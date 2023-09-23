Ezendigbo Ijegun Ijeododo holds New Yam Festival……Extends cabinet members

CHINYERE IKEANYI

The Eze Chika Nwokedi, Okpoko 1, Ezendigbo Ijegun Ijeododo, Lagos State has celebrated this year’s New Yam Festival (Iriji) in grand style with the extension of his cabinet members and conferment of titles to five Igbo-speaking individuals.

Eze Nwokedi is also Chairman, Council of Ezes in Lagos and those conferred with titles included: Chief Abiakam Okey Casmir; High Chief Dr. Anthony Owoh Ben; Chief Mrs. Nkiruka Ugwu; Prophetess Oby Aleabo; and High Chief Chuka Christian Mekaowulu.

Giving an insight as to her roles in the conferment process, Lolo Tessy (wife of Eze Nwokedi) said it was significant that the wives of the newly-coronated cabinet chiefs are adorned by the Lolo of that kingdom dutifully but she does not have the capacity to place the traditional cap on the head of these wives; only the king himself is entitled to do this. She added it’s a man’s honor to fit the caps on the heads of the titled men’s wives.

The recipients expressed gratitude to Eze Nwokedi, stating that the titles will not only foster peace and unity in the area but will also spur them to do more to ensure the growth of the community.

For instance, Chief Abiakam Okey Casmir, expressed gratitude for being found worthy to be conferred with a title by Eze Nwokedi, saying it is a motivator and challenge for him to do better in giving back to the society.

According to Casmir, the meaning of the title conferred on him is: “The gathering by a baby to help the elderly”, adding that Eze Nwokedi is a good man and he will use the title given to promote peace and magnanimity.

His wife, Serishma Abiakam, expressed gratitude for the conferment of chieftaincy title bestowed on her husband, saying she will use this opportunity to advise women to be a strong shield beside their husbands to further help build a better focus in the responsibilities that comes with the new position attained.

In his remarks, High Chief Chuka Christian Mekaowulu, the chief security officer of Ojo Alaba International General Market, who was given the title “Oboli Lilu Agu 1” as his personality implies, said he was fearless and brave like the animal skin he wears as a representation.

He assured people that he would use the conferment judiciously by also influencing the youths positively, noting he embraced the title with pride and confidence because the coronation was rid of idols and fetish practices.

High Chief Mekaowulu also revealed that the Iriji “is a traditional practice from the place of origin and must be observed before yam is consumed”.

Describing Eze Nwokedi as a wonderful ruler and God sent, Mekaowulu expressed total admiration for him and prayed for a long life.

Prophetess Oby Aleabo, a long time member of HRH Nwokedi’s fold, was given the title of the Nnu’ku Ezewanyi of Ijegun Ijeododo.

She explained that the meaning of the title is: “A special woman of God” as she also explains why tradition should be duly observed, noting that it is associated with the origin of birth of persons from a particular culture.

Prophetess Aleabo also revealed to newsmen that she was ordained from her mother’s womb to possess the act of healing which has further spurned her into founding a healing ministry which is also in accordance with the title conferred on her.

She particularly emphasized that receiving a chieftaincy title is in line with tradition and a link with her calling as long as there is no fetish practice involved.

The celebration of the new yam brings together the Igbo from far and near and is observed even by those in Diaspora in appreciation of the gift of life and being alive to see another year of planting and harvesting season of the am regarded as King of all crops.

All traditional rights and protocols to the conferment were duly observed as each recipient got adorned with the traditional beads as well as staff of authority.

The epoch-making ceremonies which started on September 17, 2023, in Obi Eziokwu Palace in Ijegun Ijeododo, were presided over by Eze Chika Nwokedi.

For a better society