Eze Peter Umeh (JP) ,Eze ndigbo na mushin held igbo cultural day celebration new yam festival in Lagos Photo Gallery By Peter On Dec 6, 2021 Eze ndigbo Mushin ; Eze Peter Umeh (middle) cutting the yam with him are from 3rd left Eze Ndigbo Ijegemo;Eze prophet Gerald Njiofor; Eze Ndi-igbo Shomolu Eze Gabriel Obi; Onowu Ndigbo of Mushin Chief Jude Ejeagba, Eze john Gregg of iba land ,and others during the Obi ukwu Ndigbo na mushin igbo cultural day celebration /New yam festival held iin Lagos on 27/11/2021. 0 23 Share Eze ndigbo Mushin ;Eze peter Umeh ; Eze Ndi-igbo Shomolu Eze Gabriel Obi; (both middle) arriving at the festival. Eze peter Umeh; Obi ukwu Ndigbo na mushin , presenting the kola nut . L-r…Chief (Mrs.) Gloria Amaizu been crowed as Ada Ndigbo of Mushin land; by Eze ndigbo Mushin ;Eze Peter Umeh . Chief (Mrs.) Perpetual Jugai been crown as Ada Ndigbo of Odiolowo LCDA ,for supporting and promoting igbo culture ;by Eze ndigbo Mushin ;Eze Peter Umeh . Eze ndigbo Mushin ;Eze Peter Umeh (middle) performing the chieftaincy title . to Executive Chairman of Odiolowo LCDA Hon Rasaq Ajala on his good performance at the LCDA. A dance on top of the canopy during the event. Eze Ndigbo of Lagos; Eze Dr Christian Nwachukwu address the audience. Cultural dances performing during the Obi ukwu Ndigbo na mushin igbo cultural day celebration /New yam festival held iin Lagos on 27/11/2021… Courtesy from CHINYERE IKEANYI.