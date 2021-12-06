Eze Peter Umeh (JP) ,Eze ndigbo na mushin held igbo cultural day celebration new yam festival in Lagos

Eze ndigbo Mushin ;Eze peter Umeh ; Eze Ndi-igbo Shomolu Eze Gabriel Obi; (both middle) arriving at the festival.

Eze peter Umeh; Obi ukwu Ndigbo na mushin , presenting the kola nut .

L-r…Chief (Mrs.) Gloria Amaizu been crowed as Ada Ndigbo of Mushin land; by Eze ndigbo Mushin ;Eze Peter Umeh .

Chief (Mrs.) Perpetual Jugai been crown as Ada Ndigbo of Odiolowo LCDA ,for supporting and promoting igbo culture ;by Eze ndigbo Mushin ;Eze Peter Umeh .

Eze ndigbo Mushin ;Eze Peter Umeh (middle) performing the chieftaincy title . to Executive Chairman of Odiolowo LCDA Hon Rasaq Ajala on his good performance at the LCDA.

A dance on top of the canopy during the event.

Eze Ndigbo of Lagos; Eze Dr Christian Nwachukwu address the audience.

Cultural dances performing during the Obi ukwu Ndigbo na mushin igbo cultural day celebration /New yam festival held iin Lagos on 27/11/2021… Courtesy from CHINYERE IKEANYI.

