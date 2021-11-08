Eze Igbo Surulere Dr Jossy Egwuatu & his Cabinet Official ,Extra ordinary meeting of Ozioma Palace Council members held in Lagos

L-r … Pastor Divine Ikechukwu Onyeanusi, Eze Igbo Surulere Eze Dr Jossy Egwuatu and Chief Bernard Kunta.

L-r… Hon Chief Obinna Ugwu ,Eze Igbo Surulere Eze Dr Jossy Egwuatu and Prince Obinna Orji .



Eze Igbo Surulere Eze Dr Jossy Egwuatu the first Eze igbo Lagos (middle) his wife Chief (Mrs.) Njideka Egwuatu, (3rd right) pose with Members of Golden Ladies .L-r…Chief (Mrs.) Jessica Ndupu ,Chef Lady Nkoli Ogwueleka, Chief Ukamaka Onyiuke –Uzodinma, Hon Chika Ononiwu and Mrs Eucharia Ojo Eucharia .

Eze Igbo Surulere Eze Dr Jossy Egwuatu the first Eze igbo Lagos his wife Chief (Mrs.) Njideka Egwuatu (both Middle) pose with Golden Ladies during the Extra Ordinary Meeting of Ozioma Palace Council members held at surulere in Lagos .7/11/2021…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

