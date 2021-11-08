Champion Newspapers Limited
Eze Igbo Surulere Dr Jossy Egwuatu & his Cabinet Official ,Extra ordinary meeting of Ozioma Palace Council members held in Lagos

Eze Igbo Surulere Eze Dr Jossy Egwuatu the first Eze igbo Lagos  (middle) he is Flank by  Eze Udo of Coker Aguda  Eze Emmanuel Okonkwo, (left) and Onowu  Victor Samuel ( right.) during the  Extra Ordinary Meeting of Ozioma Palace Council members   held at surulere in Lagos .7/11/2021...PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI .
L-r … Pastor Divine  Ikechukwu Onyeanusi, Eze Igbo Surulere Eze Dr Jossy Egwuatu and  Chief Bernard Kunta.

L-r… Hon Chief Obinna Ugwu ,Eze Igbo Surulere Eze Dr Jossy Egwuatu and  Prince Obinna Orji .

Eze Igbo Surulere Eze Dr Jossy Egwuatu the first Eze igbo Lagos  (middle) his wife Chief (Mrs.) Njideka Egwuatu, (3rd right)  pose with Members of  Golden Ladies .L-r…Chief (Mrs.)   Jessica  Ndupu ,Chef  Lady  Nkoli Ogwueleka, Chief Ukamaka Onyiuke –Uzodinma, Hon Chika Ononiwu and  Mrs Eucharia  Ojo Eucharia .

Eze Igbo Surulere Eze Dr Jossy Egwuatu the first Eze igbo Lagos his wife Chief (Mrs.) Njideka Egwuatu (both Middle) pose with Golden Ladies  during the Extra Ordinary Meeting of Ozioma Palace Council members held at surulere in Lagos .7/11/2021…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

 

