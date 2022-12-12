Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Eze Dr. Jossy Egwuatu 77th years birthday/ Confirmation of Chieftaincy title, Celebrate New yam festival in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r ... Eze Ndigbo Ejigbo , Eze Dr, Alex Sunday Nwoye ,  Eze Igbo Surulere Eze Dr Jossy Egwuatu the first Eze igbo Lagos  (middle) his wife Chief (Mrs.) Njideka Egwuatu, during the 77th birthday  and new year festival held at Ozioma Palace Surulere Lagos on 4/12/2022 ... PHOTO CHINYERE IKEANYI.
38
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

.L-r… President Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos ;Chief Sunday Udeh; Special Adviser for Drainage and Water Resources to Lagos State Governor,  Engr Joe Igbokwe and  Eze Igbo Surulere Eze Dr Jossy Egwuatu (JP).

L-r… Managing Director  Innotex   International Company  Limited  Ichie Dr Innocent  Ogbuji  , Eze Igbo Surulere Eze Dr. Jossy Egwuatu the first Eze igbo Lagos and   his wife Chief (Mrs.) Njideka Egwuatu.

.L-r… President Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos; Chief Sunday Udeh; presenting the Chieftaincy title   Certificate   of Onyeozioma the 11, to  Chief Victor Samuel –Okpani  and  his wife Lolo Omekadiya.

L-r …Eze Ndigbo Ejigbo , Eze Dr, Alex Sunday Nwoye;  Women Leader Igbo speaking Community  in Lagos (ISCL) Chief (Mrs.) Kate  Ugoka, Eze Igbo Surulere Eze Dr Jossy Egwuatu the first Eze igbo Lagos  (middle) his wife Chief (Mrs.) Njideka Egwuatu and  H.I.M. lgwe Fredrick Nwajugu.

L-r… President Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos ;Chief Sunday Udeh; Eze Igbo Surulere Eze Dr Jossy Egwuatu ; Eze Igbo Onigbongbo  Eze Tony Anosike; H.I.M. lgwe Fredrick Nwajugu,all cutting the yam at the new  festival.

Cross Section of Members of the Ozioma Place during the  confirmation   of Chieftaincy   title ,Celebrate New yam festival, at   Ozioma Palace in Surulere Lagos.  4/12/2022 …PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline
Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Continue Reading
Peter 8511 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Defense Minister visits NCC stand at Kano Intl Trade Fair

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, December 12, 2022

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, December 9, 2022

Enugwu- Ugwu Community Development Union Lagos branch ,…

1 of 247