20th anniversary: Pastor Muoka harps on peace, unity, progress, growth of Nigeria

CHINYERE IKEANYI

General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, has stressed the need for Nigerians to foster unity and progress of the nation.

Pastor Muoka stated this while speaking with newsmen on the 20th anniversary of the church slated for December 18, 2022 at its headquarters in Ijesha, Lagos.

The General Overseer also admonished Nigerians including the leaders to faithfully serve God and humanity while acknowledging the desire of the Nigerians for better living standard.

Noting the efforts of sincere leaders, individuals and the church in ensuring the nation fulfills its divine mandate, Pastor Muoka praised God for using the Lord’s Chosen Church as a medium for expressing his greatness, as himself, many individuals, families and nations are witnesses.

Pastor Muoka’s call into God’s work , which led to the establishment of The Lord’s Chosen 20 years ago, likened to the divine of Abraham, the Father of all faithful who was asked to leave his ancestral country to an unknown land where he would be blessed.

Just like Abraham, Muoka obeyed the voice of God to leave the enviable position in his former church for a distinct assignment to win billions of souls for the Kingdom of God.

Succumbing to Abraham’s path, God presented to Pastor Muokahim, the name, “The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement”, and since then, the Lord hs been faithful.

The Church which started with few worshippers, later grew in leaps and bounds and can now be seen in different parts of the world.

The clergyman stated: “Because God’s hand is in the ministry, the work has advanced, making the ministry’s threefold visions — grassroots revival all over the world, revival of the Apostolic Christian experiences among the body of Christ, and the revival of heaven consciousness in the heart of every believer and ten billion souls mandate — to be actualised.

“Pursuing our visions and mandate, which are tailored towards making the world a better place and preparing mankind for the second coming of our Master Jesus Christ remains sacrosanct”.

He further stated: “For the past 20 years, this has been our main assignment. We have faithfully been sending the glad tidings to all parts of the globe not for entertainment, but as a solemn message from God to men; liberating them from the limitation Satan has placed them”.

Pastor Muoka added: “We have for the past 20 years taken this message to the market squares, inside commercial buses and have made a loud noise about it, blown our trumpets and deployed hundreds of buses and cars to different communities and neighborhoods to spread it. We have taken the gospel to different doorsteps; putting fliers on the streets as a way to make people see and read and accept Jesus Christ as their personal saviour.

“We know this is not a bread and butter task, but a serious affair and God who has commissioned us to do it will finish it Himself. We are not looking at the physical challenges or earthly rewards of our work, but look forward to having the mansions and crowns our Master, Himself, promised us for faithfully doing the job. We are looking beyond the grave, because grave shall not hold us captive in our quest to turn the world upside-down for Jesus Christ. We embarked on this journey of global revival for Jesus Christ with all our strength, soul, spirit and body.

“For 20 years running, we have been telling the world the implications of loving the world. By virtue of our calling, we are holding fast to our vision, that is, to let the world see the profanity of things of this world and be persuaded to make Jesus Christ, the King of kings and Lord of lords, their Saviour”.

