Experts set for Nigeria Fintech, financial inclusion roundtable

Group Chairman, Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), Alhaji Umaru Kwairanga and Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Unified Payment Services Limited, Dr. Apochi Agada, would chair the Nigeria Fintech & Financial Inclusion Roundtable 2024, scheduled for April 26 in Lagos.

The convener of the Roundtable, Prince Cookey, in a statement said, other expected speakers at the Roundtable include Mrs. Adekunbi Ademiluyi, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Human Manager Limited; Dr. Stanley Jacob, Vice President, Fintech Association of Nigeria and Dr. Bode Oguntoke, Group Head of Audit, FBN Holdings Plc.

Theme: “The Role of Fintech & Financial Inclusion in Citizen Empowerment and Economic Growth”, Cookey said the event would be a unique convergence of top executives and stakeholder groups from the banking, fintech, telecom, insurance, media community and the general public.

Cookey, who is also the Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of Business Journal Media Group, listed the objectives/expectations from the Roundtable to include evaluation of the growth of fintechs in the Nigerian financial system in the past 10 years, analyse the marriage & dichotomy between banks and fintechs, explore the convergence of banking, telecom and insurance in terms of financial inclusion, evaluate the challenges of fintechs and financial inclusion in Nigeria and to project the future of the two financial concepts going forward.

He said the event is FREE to attend for interested professionals in the banking, fintech, telecom, capital market and insurance space, media as well as members of the general public.

The Business Journal Publisher solicited for corporate support from public and private sector institutions in Nigeria for the overall success of the event.

He added that The Nigeria Fintech & Financial Roundtable would be an annual event going forward.