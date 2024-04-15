APC will win Edo, Ondo governorship election – Basiru boasts 

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

The national secretary of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Ajibola Basiru has expressed confidence over the forth coming gubernatorial elections in Ondo and Edo State.

Speaking at a press conference in GRA, Osogbo, Osun State, Basiru stated that his party, will kick the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, out of the government’s house.

Basiru, a former Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, revealed that his party is employing a drastic measure to ensure that the Ondo gubernatorial primaries is flawless, adding that the party is ready to manage any post primary election crisis that might arise.

His words, “We are working towards the primary in Ondo, we have successfully managed the primary in Edo State and by the grace of God we are going to take over the two States electorally.

“Our gubernatorial candidate was a PDP member and for the first time our party won Senatorial seat in the same constituency Tony Anenih came from.

“In the National assembly election our party won 2 of the Senatorial seat and the 3rd was won not by PDP but by Labour Party.

“It shows that our party is the party to beat in Edo State, we are confident that we are going to send Godwin Obaseki and others out of the Government house in Edo State by the grace of God in the September 21 election.

“Ondo state is a one party state, it’s a state of our party so the struggle is actually about getting the APC ticket, and just like we did in Edo State we are going to manage whatever crisis that will come out of the selection process in a very mature and cordial manner.”

He, however, commended President Bola Tinubu for showcasing a good leadership trait by swiftly addressing issues that arise with in the party.

“With this we must give kudos the leadership role played by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in giving his moral authority to ensure that whenever crisis comes up within the party. PDP is a dying political party in Nigeria,” he said.