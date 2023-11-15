Excitement as Fountain of Testimony, Deliverance Ministry set for annual Thanksgiving, Fundraising for a new Church building

Appreciation is an application for more. In life, If you are not thankful, your thanks will not be full. In a Momentous celebration of faith and service, the Fountain of Testimony and Deliverance Ministry is set to roll a carpet as they will be celebrating their annual thanksgiving, appreciating God for His faithfulness. The annual Thanksgiving has always been a special period where the church and members thank God, bringing the best worship to God for His Goodness and Mercies,

This year’s Annual Thanksgiving is the theme *The Lord has done it again*. The Church is thrilled to extend an invitation to the public for a significant fundraising, dedicated to the construction of our new Church building. Rev Borngreat Chukwuemeka Eugene is the guest, among others, while Prophet Collins O. Diokpala remains the host.

The event is scheduled for December 3rd, 2023, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm, slated to commence at 40 Onokuah Street, Off Gospel Camp, Isashi, along Badagry Expressway, Ojo Lagos.

Your presence and contributions will play a crucial role in shaping the future of our community. Fountain of Testimony and Deliverance Ministry (Solution Centre) looks forward to welcoming everyone on this special occasion.

