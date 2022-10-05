Eulogies as nigeria honours Chukwudozie

Dr (Sir) Daniel Chukwudozie is among hundreds of other eminent Nigerians who will on October 11, 2022 be conferred with national honours by President Muhammadu Buhari at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

A business mogul and an industrialist, Dr Chukwudozie who is the Chairman of the Dozzy Group, a conglomerate with business interests spanning real estate, petrochemical, manufacturing, oil and gas, and hospitality among others, was nominated for the award of the Officer of the Order of the Niger, OON by President Buhari in the exercise of his power as enshrined in the National Honours Act No 5 of 1964.

Dr Chukwudozie’s nomination was contained in a letter signed by the Minister for Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Sen. George Akume.

The letter read in part; “I have the honour to formally inform you that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has approved the conferment of the National Honours on you, in the rank of OON (Officer of the Order of the Niger).”

Starting off as a trader in 1982, through the dint of hard work and resilience, Chukwudozie nurtured and expanded his trade, transforming it into a limited liability company under the name, Dozzy Nigeria Limited.

A shrewd businessman, Chukwudozie later diversified leading to Dozzy becoming a conglomerate with subsidiaries-Specialty Oil company Nigeria Limited, Dozzy Plastic Industries Limited, Dozzy Oil and Gas Limited, Guttroff Gas Limited.

Married to Lady Ada Chukwudozie, a Chemical Engineer and a publisher, Dr. Chukwudozie hails from Okija in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The OON award is the latest of the honours award in the Dozzy Group boss’ kitty and a broad spectrum of Nigerians affirm that given Dr Chukwudozie’s strides and his contributions to national development, his nomination for the national honour is fitting, proper and deserving.