ESKID Child , Community Initiative held in Lagos

L-r ... Secretary to Surulere Local Government,  Mr. Kehinde Agoro; Vice Chairman of Surulere Local Government Area,  Hon Dosumu Adewale,  Executive Director ESKID Child and Community Initiative, Pastor (Dr.) Oluwatoyin Ojejinmi,  during a workshop on the Challenges of parenting in times like this, held at the Surulere Local Government in Lagos on 3/4/2023... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r …Executive Director · TalentPlus Resources International Mrs. Aderonke Kimemenihia; Secretary to Surulere Local Government, Mr. Kehinde Agoro; Vice Chairman of Surulere Local Government Area, Hon Dosumu Adewale, Executive Director ESKID Child and Community Initiative, Pastor (Dr.) Oluwatoyin Ojejinmi, during a workshop on the challenges of parenting in times like this, held at the Surulere Local Government in Lagos on 3/4/2023.

L-r… Health Education Officer Surulere Local Government, Mrs Oluwatoyin Solanke ; Secretary to Surulere Local Government,  Mr. Kehinde Agoro; Executive Director ESKID Child and Community Initiative, Pastor (Dr.) Oluwatoyin Ojejinmi; Coordinator of Child Protection Network Lagos, Aderonke Mary Oyelakin; Parent Forum Chairman , Hon Ishola iteade; President Progressive Christian forum Apostle Dr  Titus Oridota.

L-r… SBUC, Chairman for all primary Schools in Surulere  Executive Director · TalentPlus Resources International Mrs. Aderonke Kimemenihia; Secretary to Surulere Local Government,  Mr. Kehinde Agoro; Vice Chairman of Surulere Local Government Area,  Hon Dosumu Adewale,  Executive Director ESKID Child and Community Initiative, Pastor (Dr.) Oluwatoyin Ojejinmi.

Cross Section of the participants, during a workshop on the challenges of parenting in times like this, held at the Surulere Local Government in Lagos on 3/4/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

