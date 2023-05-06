Champion Newspapers Limited
UK based preacher Tobi Adeboyega, congratulates OAP Daddy Freeze, as he turns a year older

Worship
By Victor Kalu
The statement which was posted on His Instagram page, reads thus;

In a world where people hardly listen before they judge, attack or criticise you, @daddyfreeze kept speaking what may have been deemed unconventional, revolutionary and untraditional. We have listened, we have probed, and we can testify that what you speak is truth.

It is certainly not what people want to hear, but that has always been the case with those who are sent.

Your life also shows that The divine is with you. You went through a lot, you conquered, you have a great family now, and you are far from poor (I wish I could tell people what you bought yourself for your birthday without anyone’s contribution); but you also help the poor, you are a giver, and you love nation building, and that’s why we love you.

In a nation where the people have been plagued by the bug of commercial religion, you have proven to be a cure to that plague. It may be slow, but knowing you, I have concluded that you won’t give up. Like those who have been before you, like the likes of Martin Luther (the great theologian), you will fight the good fight and come out the victor.

Soldier on @daddyfreeze, great happy birthday to you.

2 Peter 2:5- “…but protected Noah, a preacher of righteousness and seven others.”

Note: It is for history’s sake (because I know that history will be kind to those who stand out living the truth) that I put on record my thoughts about one of them.

Note: If you want to know what he got himself for his birthday, I’ll just say it’s red, and it moves.

