Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

EPL: Nigerian striker scores as Watford thrashed Manchester United

SportsFootball
By Peter
0 9

Nigerian striker, Emmanuel Bonaventure, on Saturday evening, scored a goal in Watford’s Premier League victory over Manchester United.

Bonaventure, who played the full 90 minutes, scored a late goal to ensure Watford thrashed Man United 4-1 at Vicarage Road.

Goals from Joshua King, Ismaila Sarr, Joao Pedro and Bonaventure gave Watford all three points against Man United.

Donny van de Beek did score a goal for Man United as captain Harry Maguire was given a red card during the encounter.

The victory over Man United means Watford are now in the 16th position on the Premier League table with 13 points from 12 games.

Man United, on the other hand, dropped to the seventh position on the Premier League table with 17 points from the same number of games.

Meanwhile, Bonaventure will hope to lead Watford to victory again when they take on Leicester City in their next Premier League fixture on November 28.

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 5170 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Bayern stunned by defeat at Augsburg in derby

Mendy in court charged with two more rape charges

Transfer Talk: Manchester City ready to swap Raheem Sterling…

Djokovic opens Finals bid with win over Ruud

1 of 104

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More