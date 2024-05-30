Enugu: Coy offers 30% reduction in cooking gas to 4,000 residents to celebrate Gov. Mbah

An Enugu-based LPG marketing company, Second Coming Nigeria Ltd, has offered 30 per cent reduction in cooking gas to over 4,000 residents of Enugu State to celebrate Gov. Peter Mbah one-year in office.

The company cut the prices of cooking gas from N960 to N672, which amounts to over N20 million subsidy, for 4,000 residents coming with their 12kg gas cylinders patronizing its four branches scattered within the state.

Declaring the reduction of prices of cooking gas open at the company’s plant on Wednesday in Abakpa-Nike, along Enugu-Nsukka Road, Gov. Mbah said that the gesture by Second Coming Nigeria Ltd was a testament of the striving business environment in Enugu State.

Mbah, represented by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr Aka Eze Aka, said that the current administration had de-risked business environment and improved in all indices of Ease-of-Doing-Business in the state.

“Security for both investors and customers have been achieved as the state rank as one of the safest states in the country; where everybody move around and engage in their business endeavours freely not minding the hour.

”As a governor that understand business and its nature, having been a businessman himself, have gone ahead to remove all bottlenecks to business as well as invested massively in road, water, electricity and other infrastructure for business to flourish in the state.

“This administration is doing things different as it carries a big vision to move the state forward in all sectors and ensure that the total Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is grew from current $4.4 billion to $30 billion within eight years,” he said.

Collaborating, the Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr Sunday Ajogwu, lauded the company for celebrating the modest achievements of Gov. Mbah in the last one year as well as joining to herald the innovations and productivity been driven by Mbah’s administration.

“We thank Second Coming for this sound Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), which entails giving back and joining Gov. Mbah to put smiles in the faces of thousands of residents in the state.

“We want more companies and investors to come in and take advantage of the progressive business environment and peace-loving people that Enugu State is blessed with courtesy of our amiable governor, Dr Peter Mbah,” he said.

Speaking, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Dr Basil Ogbuanu, said that the gesture was for two celebrations, adding: “We are celebrating our resulted-oriented and hardworking governor, Dr Peter Mbah and celebrating our customers for standing with us”.

Ogbuanu said that Gov. Mbah, being a renowned oil and gas businessman before venturing into politics, had made those in the oil and gas sector proud with “his sterling performance, innovative ideas and passionate drive to achieve them”.

“Gov. Mbah remains a shining example that those of us in the oil and gas business can perform exceptionally well in politics and governance. We remain proud of his verifiable achievements within a short while in office,” he said.

Ogbuanu also appreciated the customers of the company for their loyalty and ensuring faithful patronage all these years in the company’s various branches.

One of the beneficiaries of the 30 per cent subsidy, Mr Anthony Nnaemezie, commended the company for such a wonder gesture coming at a time of economic difficult in many homes.

Nnaemezie, who lives at Jerry Ugwu Street, Abakpa-Nike, said: “I call on all companies and businesses to also join the state government in the bid to make life easier for residents as this company is doing here today”.

Another beneficiary, Miss Maria Ndubisi, thanked the management of the company for such a kind gesture; while praying for God’s blessings on the company to continue to witness progress.

Ndubisi, who lives at Igwe Palace Quarters Abakpa-Nike, said: “I want to sincerely thank the company as it is not common to see such free gestures these days. I pray God to continue to uplift the company to greater heights”.

The reduction in price, which is for May 29 the official day Gov. Peter Mbah was sworn in, is ongoing in the company’s four gas plant branches in Amaechi Road; Agbani, Oji River and Abakpa-Nike within Enugu State.