NSE President visits MD/CEO of NLNG for collaboration, lauds Nigerian Engineers at NLNG

As part of the drive for engineering excellence and professional development within the industry, the esteemed President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, FNSE, visited the Group Managing Director, Dr. Philip Mshelbila – MD/CEO of Nigeria LNG (NLNG), to further strengthen the relationship between NSE and NLNG.

During the meeting, NSE President outlined the strategic agenda of the NSE and praised the Nigerian Engineers at NLNG for their pivotal role in operating the nation’s strategic facilities. She encouraged them to unite under the Bonny branch of the NSE to amplify their collective voice. In response, Dr. Mshelbila commended the NSE for its role in uniting Nigerian Engineers and lauded their ongoing efforts to promote engineering excellence and other initiatives.

The visit included a tour of key sections and units of NLNG, starting from the Industrial Area Admin section where GM Technical Division, Engr. Ekeinde Ohiwerei and Production Manager Engr. Nnamdi Anowi represented by Operations Manager, Engr. Victor Ojabor provided a comprehensive briefing on the activities of Nigeria LNG. The President then visited the Control Room, described as the ‘heart’ of the NLNG process where Engr. Tajudeen Olori, FNSE, the head of the Control Room, offered a detailed explanation of the intricate electronic control systems that govern the entire facility. The President expressed her admiration for the precision and expertise displayed by the engineers in the maintenance section, where highly skilled Nigerian engineers showcased their use of state-of-the-art equipment to fabricate components according to manufacturers’ specifications.

The PENGASAN Union Chairman, Engr. Albert Onyendi, also expressed the union’s delight at the presence of the NSE President. The tour culminated with a visit to the head of the flagship Train 7 project, Engr. Alli Uwais, who commended the NSE for its unique strategic initiatives.

NSE President took the time to engage with Engineers who couldn’t leave their posts, offering handshakes as a mark of recognition and appreciation. She concluded her visit by directly engaging with the Engineers, listening to their challenges, and discussing potential solutions to enhance their professional environment and productivity.

This visit underscores NSE’s commitment to fostering a collaborative and sustainable engineering community, ensuring that Nigerian Engineers continue to excel and contribute significantly to the nation’s development.

