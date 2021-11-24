Enjoy free repair on defective device, courtesy TD Plus

Nigeria’s leading after-sales service provider, TD Plus has flagged off a campaign, offering free device support to all customers.

This free offer is in partnership with TD Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa’s foremost distributor of technology and lifestyle products.

Customers with defective items purchased from TD Africa from October 1st, 2021 would have such items fixed for free (for the first time only). This means devices purchased from TD Africa before October 2021 do not qualify. Items covered in this free offer include mobile devices, electronics and computers (Laptops & Desktops). Equally important, the offer includes all out-of-warranty defects for mobile devices such as water or screen damages, as well as other technical faults for PCs and electronics.

Reacting to the development, General Manager, TD Plus, Karthik Ramachandran has reassured customers of the company’s readiness to attend to any complaints or challenges they may have with their devices and provide lasting solutions.

“As an extended arm of TD Africa, we have the capacity to cater for the entire customer database both in Lagos and in up-country locations (Abuja/PHC/Kano/Enugu) etc. In Lagos, we have three outlets: Gbagada, Otigba-Ikeja (inside Computer village), and Ikoyi,’’ he said.

Karthik also revealed that the free after-sales support is one-off for each product but would be a continuous offer. This, according to him, is because of the value TD Africa has placed on her partners and customers.

“We truly care for our customers, and we won’t relent in providing the necessary support. We have built trust and we want to sustain it. This exercise will help to improve long term brand image and brand loyalty. With the free after-sales support, our customers are covered.

‘‘This campaign would be continuous to ensure that all our customers get the right benefits and should have confidence that they are covered for a free single time service,” Karthik concluded.

TD Plus boasts of proven competence in the deployment of solutions, maintenance and after-sales support borne out of years of unmatched service delivery to millions of IT infrastructure and mobile device users in Nigeria and the West African sub-region. The company, which is an authorized after-sales service provider for globally renowned brands such as HP, Dell Technologies, Samsung, Lenovo, Tecno, Infinix, Zinox, Philip, Bosch and Huawei, among others, has built a long-standing reputation for delivering cutting-edge and lasting solutions for malfunctioning or damaged mobile or computing devices, gadgets and electronics.

With branches in major locations across the nation, customers are guaranteed accessibility and maximum after-sales satisfaction, including prompt feedback via their social media handles and official e-mail: customercare@tdplus.com.ng. Interested customers can equally reach TD Plus through their help lines: 09029174191, 09070002697.