Engr. Obi Uzu, CEO, Global Process & Pipeline Services Limited (GPPSL) receiving the Nigeria Petroleum Industry “Oil Service Company of the Year 2023 Award”, presented by the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri at the Gala Dinner/Award Night of the 7th edition of the Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES 2024) held in Abuja recently…