Uzodimma  mourns  the death  of the wives of three Royal fathers  in the state 

Hope Uzodimma, Imo state governor
From  Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Imo State, Governor  Hope Uzodimma has comisorated   with the  three  paramount traditional  rulers  who lost their wives  recently

The traditional rulers  are,  Eze Henry Madumere,  the of Prince  Eze Madumere, for  Deputy Governor  of the state, Eze Sabinus Nwaneche and  Eze Reginald Amadi

 

An official  statement issued in Owerri, Tuesday, by the Chief press secretary  and media adviser to the Governor, Mr Oguwike Nwachukwu, stated  that the Governor,  described their death as a big loss to the State and the traditional institution.

 

It further gave the names of the deceased wives of the monarchs  as,  Ugoeze Marlinda Chikanele Ulunma Madumere, Ugoeze Patience Nkechinyere Nwaneche and Ugoeze Ogechi Amadi, who were said to have  passed on  recently after brief illnesses.

 

According to the statement, Eze  Henry Madumere is the traditional ruler of Achi Mbieri in Mbaitoli,  LGA  of the state , Eze Sabinus Nwaneche is of the Ogwuama Ancient kingdom in Ahiara, Ahiazu Mbaise while Eze Reginald Amadi is of the Obetiti-Nguru in Aboh Mbaise.

 

The statement also  said that the Governor was seriously pained on hearing about the death of the three Ugoezes whom he held in very high esteem based on their outstanding personalities motherly roles in their domains.

 

The statement said that Governor Uzodimma regretted that the Ugoezes will no longer be available to continue to assist their husbands in the good works they are doing in their different communities in the interest of our society.

 

Governor Uzodimma, according to the statement, maintained that the deceased would be sorely missed by all but that those mourning them should be consoled by the fact that they left behind legacies of service to God and humanity which are there for everyone to see.

 

He also commiserated with the Imo State traditional institution and urged all and sundry in the institution to join him in committing the families of the deceased in the hands of God during this trying moment as well as to pray for the souls of the deceased.

 

The statement added that Governor Uzodimma prayed God, on behalf of his family, the government and people of Imo State, to grant the souls of the Ugoezes a peaceful repose, and to their husbands and all that they have left behind to mourn their unfortunate death, the fortitude to bear the loss.

 

