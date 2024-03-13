Champion Newspapers Limited
Engr. Aji Ezekiel Agbu, inauguration as 9th Chairman NSE VI Branch in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r ...  9th  Chairman (NSE) VI Branch Engr, Aji Ezekiel Agbu; Vice President Corporate Services of Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. (Dr) Felicia Agubata;  Father of the day, pioneer Director General of the Nigeria Television Authority, Engineer Vincent Maduka, his wife   Engr Joanna Maduka. Immediate past Chairman   Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Victoria Island Branch, Engr Emeka Ibeh, during the inauguration of the 9th Chairman, of (NSE) VI branch at Oriental hotel in Lagos on 9/3/2024 ... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… Immediate Past Chairman  Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Victoria Island Branch, Engr Emeka Ibeh; decorating  the  9th  Chairman (NSE) VI Branch Engr ,Aji Ezekiel Agbu; his wife Mrs. Grace  during the inauguration  ceremony.

L-r … Vice   Chairman , Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Victoria Island Branch, Engr Babatunde James; Vice President Corporate Services of Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) ,Engr (Dr) Felicia Agubata;  the  9th  Chairman (NSE) VI Branch Engr ,Aji Ezekiel Agbu; General  Secretary , Engr Joan Nweke; Assistant General Secretary, Engr Momoh   Omokafe; Welfare Secretary ,Engr Isaac Igba and  Financial Secretary  Engr Obiageli Akposionu.

L-r …Vice President Corporate Services of Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) ,Engr (Dr) Felicia Agubata; presenting a Plague of recognition of exceptional leadership and service to NSE Victoria Island Branch to Engr Babatunji Adegoke and  9th Chairman (NSE) VI Branch Engr Aji Ezekiel Agbu.

L-r …Immediate Past Chairman   Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Victoria Island Branch, Engr Emeka Ibeh; Vice President Corporate Services of Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) ,Engr (Dr) Felicia Agubata; 9th  Chairman (NSE) VI Branch Engr ,Aji Ezekiel Agbu; Vice President , (NSE) Engr. Rose Madaki;  Fellow of Institute of Management Consultants Engr Abiodun Pariola .

L-r …Engr Dr. Lukman Ayinde’  Engr Mieba George; Engr Ibi Eseroghene; 9th  Chairman (NSE) VI Branch Engr. Aji Ezekiel Agbu; Engr Engr Soibi Isokariari  and  Engr  Toyin Ogunsanya.

L-r… Vice   Chairman , Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Victoria Island Branch, Engr Babatunde James; Vice president ,(NSE) Engr Rose Madaki ; 9th  Chairman (NSE) VI Branch Engr ,Aji Ezekiel Agbu; 10th Chairman , (APWEN) Lagos Chapter, Engr Dr. Atinuke  Owolabi ; Chairman (NSE) ikeja Engr. Femi John Adedotun.

9th  Chairman (NSE) VI Branch Engr. Aji Ezekiel Agbu,(left) admitting the oak of office to the Executives.

L-r ..9th  Chairman (NSE) VI Branch Engr ,Aji Ezekiel .Agbu, Presenting a plague to the guest speaker ,Country Head of Adenia Labs, Afya Rekod and Farawa, Mr Killian Mayua. With them is Vice President Corporate Services of Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) ,Engr (Dr) Felicia Agubata.

Cross  Section of the newly inducted Members , during the inauguration of the 9th Chairman, of (NSE) VI branch at Oriental hotel in Lagos on 9/3/2024 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

 

