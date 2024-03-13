Engr. Aji Ezekiel Agbu, inauguration as 9th Chairman NSE VI Branch in Lagos

L-r… Immediate Past Chairman Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Victoria Island Branch, Engr Emeka Ibeh; decorating the 9th Chairman (NSE) VI Branch Engr ,Aji Ezekiel Agbu; his wife Mrs. Grace during the inauguration ceremony.

L-r … Vice Chairman , Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Victoria Island Branch, Engr Babatunde James; Vice President Corporate Services of Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) ,Engr (Dr) Felicia Agubata; the 9th Chairman (NSE) VI Branch Engr ,Aji Ezekiel Agbu; General Secretary , Engr Joan Nweke; Assistant General Secretary, Engr Momoh Omokafe; Welfare Secretary ,Engr Isaac Igba and Financial Secretary Engr Obiageli Akposionu.

L-r …Vice President Corporate Services of Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) ,Engr (Dr) Felicia Agubata; presenting a Plague of recognition of exceptional leadership and service to NSE Victoria Island Branch to Engr Babatunji Adegoke and 9th Chairman (NSE) VI Branch Engr Aji Ezekiel Agbu.

L-r …Immediate Past Chairman Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Victoria Island Branch, Engr Emeka Ibeh; Vice President Corporate Services of Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) ,Engr (Dr) Felicia Agubata; 9th Chairman (NSE) VI Branch Engr ,Aji Ezekiel Agbu; Vice President , (NSE) Engr. Rose Madaki; Fellow of Institute of Management Consultants Engr Abiodun Pariola .

L-r …Engr Dr. Lukman Ayinde’ Engr Mieba George; Engr Ibi Eseroghene; 9th Chairman (NSE) VI Branch Engr. Aji Ezekiel Agbu; Engr Engr Soibi Isokariari and Engr Toyin Ogunsanya.

L-r… Vice Chairman , Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Victoria Island Branch, Engr Babatunde James; Vice president ,(NSE) Engr Rose Madaki ; 9th Chairman (NSE) VI Branch Engr ,Aji Ezekiel Agbu; 10th Chairman , (APWEN) Lagos Chapter, Engr Dr. Atinuke Owolabi ; Chairman (NSE) ikeja Engr. Femi John Adedotun.

9th Chairman (NSE) VI Branch Engr. Aji Ezekiel Agbu,(left) admitting the oak of office to the Executives.

L-r ..9th Chairman (NSE) VI Branch Engr ,Aji Ezekiel .Agbu, Presenting a plague to the guest speaker ,Country Head of Adenia Labs, Afya Rekod and Farawa, Mr Killian Mayua. With them is Vice President Corporate Services of Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) ,Engr (Dr) Felicia Agubata.

Cross Section of the newly inducted Members , during the inauguration of the 9th Chairman, of (NSE) VI branch at Oriental hotel in Lagos on 9/3/2024 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

