Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

UNDP to support Nigeria develop roadmap on environment.

Latest News
12
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
 By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja
The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has pledged to support Nigeria in the development of roadmap on the environment sector.
This was disclosed during a courtesy visit to the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal in his office  by the new  Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Ms. Elsie Attafuaw recently in Abuja.
The Minister congratulated the new UNDP country rep.on her new posting to ECOWAS/Nigeria and solicits UNDP’s support in tackling climate change challenges and environmental sustainability.
Balarabe further stated that Nigeria needs UNDP technical assistance to fight insecurity and banditry in the forest.
“Other areas of collaboration and partnership between the Ministry and UNDP include; pollution control, biodiversity, erosion and flood control and desert encroachment among others”, he said.
In her welcome address, the new UNDP Resident Representative, Ms. Elsie Attafuaw congratulated the minister on his well deserved appointment as Minister of Environment.
Elsie reiterated that energy is a national security issue, and lamented that Nigerian and many  African nations are not doing enough on energy , climate change, new innovations , plastic pollution, conservation and  biodiversity.
She added that UNDP will support Nigeria in the development of its roadmap on environment and achieving its mandate of its 18 key priority deliverables of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Renewed Hope Agenda on environment.
In a state signed by Ibrahim Haruna, Head, Press and Public Relations Unit, the envoy stated that she feels very much at home being in Nigeria and promised to collaborate with the ministry on climate change crisis.
Continue Reading
Editor 18499 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

NDDC Partners Rice Farmers Association for Food Security

Terrorists plotting attacks on schools, farms in Osun,…

Alleged procurement fraud: Emefiele didn’t confer corrupt…

Food security: FG, IFAD partner to promote inclusive agri-…

1 of 2,101