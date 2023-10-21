 ENDSARS: Three years on, we’re still far from having justice -JANDOR

This day, three years ago, the blood of young Lagos residents who did nothing other than demand an end to police brutality were spilled by agents of the state at the Lagos Lekki toll gate.

The judicial panel of Inquiry and restitution at the Lagos Court of Arbitration, the body tasked with investigating the Lekki toll gate shootings where Nigerian security forces opened fire on young people protesting peacefully against police brutality, concluded the 20:10:20 event as a Massacre.

Prior to this, the Governor of Lagos State had stated emphatically that there were no deaths at the Lekki toll gate incident, but early this year, a leaked memo from the Lagos State Government revealed the government’s plan of mass burial for Endsars victims.

Sadly, three years on, we are still far from having closure on this.

As we remember those who lost their lives at the Lekki toll gate today, we do hope that one day, I mean very, very soon, our gathering at the Lekki toll gate will be a celebration of the ultimate price the victims and thier loved ones paid for our collective emancipation from police and government brutality.

Let’s keep hope alive.