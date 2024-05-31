Umahi drums support for Tinubu, says President taking hard decisions to secure Nigeria’s future

…Tags infrastructure as catalyst to revival of nation’s economy

Jacob Ogodo Abakaliki

Despite the fact that the present administration inherited a terrible economy, President Bola Tinubu is taking hard decisions to secure the future of Nigerians and requires patience and support to bring a turnaround to the economy of the nation.

The Minister of Works, Chief David Umahi who made this known while in an interactive session with newsmen in Abakaliki Ebonyi state capital said that infrastructure is the catalyst to the revival of the nation’s economy.

Umahi said that there is global Economic meltdown which is not just peculiar to Nigeria, though Nigerians own he said has a different dimension, but not the worst in the world.

He recalled the way Tinubu emerged President, defiling all permutations, obstacles and challenges set up against him, which according to him made him a divine President, believing that it is the set time that God has remembered Nigerians.

The Minister attributed the economic hardship the people are passing through to Nigerians, adding that they are all guilty of the hardship and there will be more hardship unless they begin to re-examine themselves.

He said that he could remember in 1977 when Nigeria has so much money and they say they did not know what to do with that money and had to stage FESTAC because they didn’t not know what to do with the money and they threw it away.

He revealed that one of the key ways to revive the Nigerian economy is to work, noting that that was what made him to fight some leaders when he was a governor was those who wouldn’t want him to work but to share the money.

Umahi urged Nigerians to begin to work, saying If you go to China, you will not see young people during working hours, you will not and called for a solid foundation to be laid inorder to revive the economy.

