1st Year Anniversary: Our tomorrow will be better than today – Oborevwori

From Barry Agbanigbi-Asaba

Against all odds and speculations in the polity, the Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori said he would remain resolutely focused in providing good governance and service delivery to the people of Delta State.

The Governor who was flanked by the immediate past Governor Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa and former Governor Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, he said the past one year of his administration had been a remarkable story of promises made and kept, assuring that better days lay ahead for Deltans in the second year of his government.

Governor Oborevwori urged the people to expect more and brace up for an exciting adventure in his administration ‘s drive for the transformational development of the state.

Speaking at the State’s Praise and Worship Day as part of activities lined up to mark the first year anniversary of his administration held at the Events Centre, Asaba, Governor Oborevwori said his administration had kept faith with his promise to Deltans through his MORE agenda in the last one year.

He remarked that his administration was already fulfilling his promise to restore the lost glory of Warri and environs, adding that construction giant, Julius Berger, was constructing three flyovers and a Cloverleaf, Interchange in the twin cities of Warri and Effurun.

He said the State Executive Council had terminated the contract for the Warri Township Stadium, pointing out that the contract would soon be reawarded to a competent firm to give Deltans a world -class stadium.

He said: “I have kept faith with the people of Delta State. The fair, objective, and realistic way to judge political leaders is by evaluating them by the promises they made while running for office.

“I promised, while seeking your support during the electioneering campaign, that I will urgently address the issues of unpaid promotion arrears to both serving and retired state public servants and the protracted issue of pension liabilities in the local governments.

“Within three months of assuming office, I fulfilled these promises. Regarding the promotion arrears, we paid over N5.5 billion to 23,887 serving and retired public servants, along with the reinstatement as well as remuneration of promotion arrears for 362 retired officers.

“To the glory of God, the thorny issue of unpaid local government pensions was speedily resolved as promised. My administration helped to secure legislative approval for the local governments to obtain a N40 billion bank loan to enable them liquidate their backlog of pension liabilities.

“The loan, which is guaranteed by the state government, is payable over a five-year period, and will be deducted from the accounts of the local government councils.

“It is worthy of note that, as part of our administration’s desire to fast-track the rebuilding of the city of Warri and environs, we have also completed the reconstruction of Upper and Lower Erejuwa and the Esisi road corridor, even as work on the other adjoining streets is progressing as scheduled.

“When these projects are fully completed, they will radically change the landscape of Warri and environs, while tackling the perennial problems of traffic congestion in the axis,” he said.

On security, he said Delta was adjudged the safest state for oil and gas investments in Nigeria in 2024 at an award ceremony sponsored by the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Abuja, and pledged to continue to partner security agencies to guarantee the continued safety of lives and property of Deltans.

In the area of social welfare, Governor Oborevwori said thousands of Deltans had benefited from the MORE Grant Scheme and D-CARES, and promised to do more.

He added; “our social welfare agenda has been further rejigged with the introduction of our MORE Grant Scheme which was launched about a week ago, with over 5,000 beneficiaries who are mainly petty traders, vulnerable people and the elderly in the state.”

He said so far, the welfare of the state workforce had received uncommon attention through the prompt payment of promotion arrears and other incentives to boost their moral.

Governor Oborevwori, who commended his predecessors in office for their support, urged them not to relent in contributing to the growth of the state.

In a sermon, former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Papa Ayo Oritsejafor, lauded Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for choosing to praise God on his first year anniversary, pointing out that prayer takes believers to God’s gate but praise takes them to His presence.

Papa Oritsejafor, who took his sermon from Psalm 100 Verse 4, told those in position of trust to embrace praise to God as a weapon to attain breakthrough and overcome challenges.

He congratulated Governor Oborevwori on an eventful one year in office and urged him not to deviate from putting God first in the affairs of the state.

In a welcome address, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon. Johnson Erijo, said the Delta Praise Day was established by law and urged all Deltans to praise God for all He had used Governor Oborevwori to do in the last one year.