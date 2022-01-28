ENDSARS: Edo Police hails Obaseki for reconstruction of facilities destroyed during protest, assures improved security

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has been commended by the Edo State Police Command for his administration’s sustained investment in security, taking up and completing the reconstruction of several police stations destroyed in the state during the 2020 EndSARS protests.

Commissioner of Police, Edo State, CP Philip Ogbadu gave the commendation when he inspected some rebuilt police stations burnt during the protests. The police facilities are being reconstructed by the Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission (EDSOGPADEC), led by Pastor Kennedy Osifo.

The team visited Idogbo, Ugbekun and Saint Saviour Divisional Headquarters; Dumez Road Police Post as well as the Ogo N’Erie Area Command Office in Ugbekun Quarters, Benin City.

Satisfied with the reconstruction of the facilities, the Police boss, represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, DCP Miller Dantawaye, noted that the government’s huge investment in the state’s security architecture and support for security agencies has ensured the security of lives and property of Edo citizens.

Hailing the Obaseki-led government for prioritizing security, the CP said the Police and other security agencies will continue to collaborate with the government to ensure security and safety in the state, adding that the reconstruction will complement the officers’ efforts at ensuring adequate policing to enhance growth and development across the state.

On his part, the EDSOGPADEC chairman noted that the rebuilding of the destroyed police facilities is part of efforts by the Governor Obaseki-led government to ensure security that would guarantee the safety of residents and influx of investors into the state.

He reassured that the commission will continue to complement the government’s efforts at realizing the Making Edo Great Again (MEGA) Agenda, ensuring the delivery of transformative and life changing projects to Edo people.

