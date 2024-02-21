Encomiums As Gov Diri Dissolves Cabinet

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, at a valedictory session on Wednesday, formally dissolved the state executive council following the expiration of his first term on February 14, 2024.

The dissolution came one week after he was sworn in for a second term.

Governor Diri made the pronouncement during the 128th session of the council in Government House, Yenagoa.

The governor in a statement by his interim Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, congratulated the former cabinet members for their dedication to duty, sacrifice and selfless contributions in delivering his mandate and in development of the state.

He also commended them for their resilience, solidarity and faith, which he said served as inspiration to the government in surmounting challenges and in positively impacting the lives of people of the state.

He said: “Together, we have seen the fruits of our labour. We have worked to uplift communities, addressed issues and brought about meaningful change in our dear state.

“I wish to congratulate all cabinet members for your service not only to me but to our state. I acknowledge your dedication and sacrifice since our inaugural meeting. Whereas you have encountered numerous challenges and obstacles, our solidarity, faith, resilience have been a source of inspiration to overcome.

“Our collective efforts have touched the lives of countless individuals offering them hope, opportunities and a brighter future. Without being vainglorious, we can say we have accomplished much together in these four years.”

Governor Diri also said it was gratifying that the administration’s accomplishments have not gone unnoticed as it had received recognition and praises from both within and outside the state.

He expressed delight that as a team they made giant strides in key sectors, building legacy projects and initiating life changing programmes and policies, which endeared his administration to the people.

“We have improved the conditions of our people, created the foundation for even more profound interventions. We can rightly be proud of the legacy of peace, security and unity that have defined the polity of Bayelsa State.”

The governor equally appreciated those that graced his second term inauguration, including President Bola Tinubu, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, President of Liberia, Joseph Boakai, represented by Vice Jeremiah Koung as well as former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, his brother-governors among other dignitaries.

In his remarks, the deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, also congratulated the former commissioners for their contribution to development of the state and assured the people of the state of more development in the governor’s second term.

Former Secretary to the State Government, Alabo Gideon Ekeuwei, and some of the former commissioners poured encomiums on the governor and thanked him for the privilege to serve the state.

Ekeuwei appreciated Governor Diri for his love and peaceful disposition, which translated to the achievements recorded by the administration.

The former Commissioner for Finance, Maxwell Ebibai, noted that the governor was fair to all parts the state as projects were evenly distributed in the first term.

Also, the former Sports Commissioner, Daniel Igali, thanked the governor for providing the right direction and leadership that resulted in the successes achieved in all the ministries.

The former Commissioner for Transportation, Grace Ekiotenne, who was quite emotional in her remarks, described Governor Diri as a humble man that impacted so much on the team members.

She said: “I want to thank you my father, the very simple and kind-hearted father, Governor Douye Diri, and his workaholic deputy governor for giving me and other members of our senatorial district the opportunity to serve the state.

“I thank you because you made our job very easy. When I first got into Exco, if you recall, I was a bit apprehensive. I think I have learnt a lot. So also my colleagues from our senatorial district. We learnt very quickly on the job.

“I also believe in you and your deputy governor that what you have done and what Bayelsans have seen in the past four years are just the tip of the iceberg. I believe you are going to do great things.

“You should not be distracted by sycophants and I believe you will not because all the time, my husband, Henry Seriake Dickson, tells me that you can never change. He saw something in you and that was why he picked you.

“As for the deputy governor, who is like a younger brother to him, he saw something good in both of you and that is the truth.

“So, your excellency, I wish you all the best. I know you are going to make God Almighty, Bayelsans and also your age-long friend, my husband, proud.“