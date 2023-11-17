Champion Newspapers Limited
Emulate Tinubu, Congratulate Diri Over Election Victory, Says Obuebite

By Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

Former Chief Whip of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Dr. Jonathan Robinson Obuebite, has urged the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Chief Timipre Sylva and other opposition candidates in last Saturday’s governorship poll to emulate President Bola Tinubu by congratulating the winner, Senator Douye Diri.

Dr. Obuebite, who is also a former commissioner of Information and Education and leader of the Wind Dynasty, in a congratulatory message to Governor Douye Diri and his deputy, Sen. Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, for their landslide victory at the off-cycle November eleventh gubernitorial election, said that the support garnered across the eight local government areas for the re-election victory speaks volume, and as a result of the developmental antecedents and love the Bayelsa citizens and residents have for the governor across party line.

Obuebite also noted that the peace and developmental strides of the PDP-led Prosperity Government of Douye Diri and his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, is highly commendable.

He also called on all and sundry to rally round the governor, and admonished other opposition parties to emulate the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to congratulate the governor so as to give room for peace and development of our dear state.

The former lawmaker and a political chieftain of the PDP also said that there is only one winner in every election, adding that Bayelsa is in safe hands with Governor Douye Diri and his deputy Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo for another four years.

