Emefiele debunks plot against President-elect Tinubu

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele has debunked the story published in The Nation newspaper on Monday, March 13, 2023 edition alleging that the governor has launched a fresh plot against the President-elect.

CBN in a statement signed by its Acting Director, Isa Abdulmumin Isa said the attention of Central CBN has been drawn to a story published in The Nation newspaper of Monday, March 13, 2023 edition, alleging that the Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele has launched a “fresh plot against President-elect.

The aforementioned story went further to allege that the Governor has made a certain amount of money available to a political aspirant ahead of March 18, 2023, gubernatorial poll.

“We wish to inform members of the public that this story is completely false and malicious as the Governor does not know and has never met or even spoken with Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour either in person or through proxy.

“We wish to reiterate that the CBN Governor does not take part in Politics and therefore urge anyone with contrary information to prove the Governor wrong should provide such facts.

“As such the Governor and team at the CBN should be allowed to focus on their assigned job with a view to achieving statutory mandates of the Bank,” the statement said.