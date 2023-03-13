PDP Bauchi state Dismisses APC’s Accusation on the recent attacks saying is malicious, baseless and unfounded

SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

Bauchi state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has reacted to the recent allegation of attacks by the gubernatorial candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State, Amb Saddique Baba Abubakar, describing the it as malicious, baseless and unfounded.

The State chairman of the PDP, Alhaji Hamza Koshe Akuyam, revealed this while addressing journalists Sunday evening saying that the blind accusation of the PDP by APC gubernatorial candidate, Air Marshal Baba Sadiq Abubakar (Rtd) in the social media channel is phantom and lacking in merit, meant to cause chaos and thereby unnecessarily overheating the peaceful political atmosphere in the state.

According to him , “I am happy that most of you journalists were part of our campaign tour across the 20 LGAs of Bauchi state as observers. Not even a single APC poster or billboard was destroyed when we were campaigning”.

“It is rather unfortunate having the gubernatorial candidate of the APC Sadiq Baba Abubakar coming out to mislead people of the State with spurious allegations of violence by our supporters” he added.

The PDP Chairman, queried, “In the video that was supposedly meant to attract sympathy of people, he conveniently forgot to mentioned that violence and shootings also took place during his campaign tour of Toro, Warji and Tafawa Balewa LGAs. Also, we saw him displaying den guns as the weapons used against his campaign train in Duguri village. Why didn’t he surrender the guns to the police, and was the bullet shells casings found in Duguri also from the den guns”.

Also, he challenged the APC to stop the allegations and brace up for the forthcoming Election

He then called on the police command in the state to give a true picture of what actually transpired in all the places where violence occurred during APC campaign tour across the State.

According to him, it has become necessary for the police to make public its findings and also prosecute those found guilty in accordance with the laws of the land ,this is the only way to put such matters to rest and guilty ones exposed.