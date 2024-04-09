Electricity tariff hike: Group urges FG to reverse decision

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

A group, under the umbrella of the Network for Civil Society Organisation Borno state Chapter (NECSOB)), has urged the Federal Government and the National Electricity to reverse their decision on electricity tariff increment.

Addressing journalists at a press briefing at the NUJ Press Centre, Maiduguri on Tuesday, the Executive Director, NECSOP), Comrade Bulama Abiso said ” we are in totality rejecting the recent electricity tariff increase because its adds on the already hardship facing by Nigerians, especially those of us in Borno recovering from insurgency”.

” It came to us as a great shock, the recent announcement by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory

Commission (NERC) on the increase in electricity tariff without putting into account the current

predicaments faced by the people of Borno State;”, the group said.

Comrade Abiso said ” We’ are also appealing to the Federal Government,the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission

(NERC),the Generation Companies (GENCO), Transmission Companies of Nigeria (TCN), the

Borno State Government and all other relevant stakeholders to support the reversal of this anti people policy,considering the current recovery status of the state;”

He said the NECSOB serves as the voice of the voiceless,advocates for social justice, and the forerunners

promoting accountability and transparency;

While commending the feffirts of the Borno state government, the group said “we acknowledge the efforts of the His Excellency the Executive Governor of the State Prof.

Babagana Zullum in intervening on the issue of restoring power in the state, we wish to call on all concerned stakeholders to rally around His Excellency to bring this lingering matter to the definate end.Indeed, his comment has reawakened our hope and confidence that power will soon

be restored back in the state.”.

“We also observed with dismay how the Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC) distributes

electricity bills for the months of February and March to households when there has been no power supply. This concern is affecting every household on the estimated billing system occasioned by

abrupt disruption of free installation of the metering systems that ought to have been distributed

but are now alleged to be sold at exorbitant prices. Consequently, we are requesting that YEDC

resumes the free distribution and installation of the metering systemto every household in Borno

state, the NECSoB added.

The group eequally called on the YEDC to also enhance its distribution capacity to sufficiently meet the

demands of the metropolis, stressing that they observed in recent times that the consequences

associated with the lack of power supply in the state has affected businesses and livelihood ventures, water scarcity across the state and has led to untold hardship faced by people in the revered month of Ramadan;