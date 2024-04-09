Again, fire guts Apongbon market, properties destroyed

Ibrahim Quadri

Less than 24 hours after fire fighters and other emergency officials put out the fire disaster inside Apongbon market, another fire incident also occurred at Dosumu Market in Lagos.

The fire disaster that emanated from a section of the market has destroyed properties worth millions of naira.

It was gathered the fire disaster has spread to no fewer than 14 High-rise buildings within the market.

As at press time, the fire was being controlled by emergency officials attached to the Lagos fire service and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) from spreading to adjoining structures inside the market.

Meanwhile, one of the buildings has collapsed due to intensity of the fire that had continued to rage since it emanated on Tuesday at about 11.10 a.m.

Confirming the development, the Southwest Coordinator for National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye disclosed that efforts have been intensified to put it out.