The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, says the armed forces remain unwavering in their collective determination to address the challenges of insecurity in the country.

In his Sallah message to officers and men of the Armed Forces of Nigeria on Tuesday in Abuja, the CDS appealed to all Nigerians to extend their love and support to the personnel.

The armed forces belong to all Nigerians, he emphasised, and solicited for more support to eliminate all threats to national security and development.

The CDS called on troops deployed across all theaters of operation to remain disciplined, resilient, patriotic, and courageous in their service to the nation.

He said their sacrifices and unwavering dedication to safeguard Nigeria were deeply appreciated.

“We recognise the sacrifices you make, sometimes at great personal cost, to ensure the peace and security of our nation.

“As Chief of Defence Staff, I reaffirm my commitment to the welfare and well-being of our troops in all theaters of operation.”

According to him, the Sallah celebration is a chance to seek forgiveness, divine favour, and enduring peace for the nation.

“As you commemorate this sacred time, I urge you to uphold the virtues of piety, honesty, tolerance, love, and unity, which you embraced during Ramadan,” Musa said.

He appreciated the support of President Bola Tinubu to the armed forces in spite of the economic challenges facing the nation. (NAN)