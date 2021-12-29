Electoral bill: APC chieftain cautions presidency, NASS against supremacy battle

A three-time governorship candidate and Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress in Ogun State, Gboyega Isiaka, has cautioned the presidency and the National Assembly against supremacy battle over the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill.

Isiaka who is also the chairman of the Ogun-Guangdong Free Trade Zone, stated this while speaking with newsmen in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Isiaka urged both the presidency and National Assembly to exercise caution and allow better reasoning to prevail in the final determination of the contentious matter

The president, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), had declined assent to the bill earlier passed by the National Assembly.

Some Senators had reportedly considered a motion to override the President on the botched legal framework.

He said although the matter was political, it is also a constitutional matter, especially as it affects the rights of individuals, groups and political parties.

He called on the Presidency and National Assembly not to allow the amendment bill to become a supremacy battle.

He advocated a medley of options for the National Assembly to reconsider.

He said, “The singular clause of direct primaries now threatens the whole bill which contains other plausible amendments.

“I have observed the argument for and against the direct primaries and for me, I think there are merits on both sides.

“I believe that the guardians of every democracy must seek to improve its electoral process and an abiding part of that is to ensure more inclusiveness, which the direct primaries seek to provide. It is a sentiment I share.

“Nevertheless, we must look into our peculiarities and see if indeed our political parties can deal with the complexities of such a process.

“I think it may be too soon for us to insist on direct primaries for all parties – which may not be infallible considering the attitude of political players in this clime.

“I would rather suggest that each political party adopt a process that is convenient for it; either direct primaries or the delegate system. That way, the right of everyone is protected.”

In another development, the President’s decision to withhold assent from the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2021 has come under scrutiny from media and political circles. This is quite correct because it is a decision that will impact all Nigerians. The President’s Office has decided therefore to issue an official statement to make its position clear.

Nigeria’s strength as a nation and its status as one of the wealthiest economies in Africa with one of its highest standards of living owes above all to its proud democratic processes, which are enshrined in the Electoral Act of 2010.

It is this act which the new bill seeks to amend. These amendments have been presented as a means to enhance and build upon our democratic processes. After careful review, the President’s Office has found that the opposite is true.

Rather, the proposed amendments entail significant legal, financial, economic and security consequences for all Nigerians, principal among which would be a severe spike in the cost of holding primary elections by parties – integral to democracies the world over.

And who would shoulder these costs? The Nigerian taxpayer of course. And who would benefit? Only the richest of political parties. At a time when the nation is seeking to extricate itself from the economic mire of the worst global health crisis in living memory, whatever other merits the new bill may have, now is not the time for such frivolous spending of public money.

Inevitably, the usual voices are making themselves heard, with cynical claims of election rigging and so on. This is nothing new. We heard their self-serving cries of fraud in 2015, when we saw the first peaceful transfer of power in independent Nigeria’s history. Then again in 2019, when President Buhari was re-elected with a lead of over three million. We will hear them again in 2023.

Until then, the President will do whatever he can to protect this county’s democracy, and that includes withholding assent from this Bill. It is worth noting that, as one of Nigeria’s largest political parties, the ruling APC is one of those that stand to benefit from a bill that favours wealthier parties. But it is not the job of this government to protect the APC. It is the job of this government to protect Nigeria, her people and her democracy.

To those that would rather that limited public funds be spent on politicking during this time of global crisis, we say: cease these cynical games. Tell the Nigerian people openly what you want. Put your – or rather their – money where your mouth is.

