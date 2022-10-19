Champion Newspapers Limited
Ekiti Speaker, Funminiyi Afuye, is dead

By Peter
The Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon. Funminiyi Afuye, is dead.

Afuye, who represents Ikere constituency 1, died on Wednesday evening at the age of 66 after a brief illness.

Details of what led to sudden death is not yet known.

But Afuye, who was physically present at the inauguration of Governor Biodun Oyebanji, on Sunday, did not betray any sign of ill-health at the occasion.

Sources in Ekiti disclosed that he also attended plenary on Tuesday before the sudden turn of events on Wednesday.

Details later….

 

Peter
