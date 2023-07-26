Egbin Power emerges Champion in Saharalympics 5th Edition

… retains title 2nd time in row

Glamour, sportsmanship and camaraderie came to bear at finals of the 5th edition of Saharalympics Games, which saw the emergence of Egbin Power Plc as champion of the sport competition organised among all entities of the energy conglomerate, Sahara Group.

It was a victorious moment for the GenCo as it emerged champion for the second time in a row, clinching the highest gold medals in most of the games, which were keenly contested by five entities – Asharami Energy, Ikeja Electric, Egbin Power, Asharami Synergy and Sahara Group Limited.

Speaking at the finals held at University of Lagos Sports Complex, the Chief Executive Officer, Egbin Power, Mokhtar Bounour expressed excitement over the victorious performance of his team, noting that the team work, dedication and consistency in preparation by the staff gave the GenCo victory.

“Our emergence as Champions in this 5th edition of Saharalympic proves that, our commitment to being the best at what we do, is our way of life at Egbin Power. We are constantly on top of our performance both on the job and the recreational activities that form part of our work-life balance.

“This victory is dedicated to the management and entire staff of Egbin Power. It is a reflection of our quality preparation for the games, and it also shows that our work-life balance culture is at its best. We commend all the staff who contested in the games, courageously representing Egbin Power at the Saharalympics and eventually making the company proud,” Bounour said.

He further applauded the participants who represented other entities, noting that they displayed the spirit of sportsmanship as they gave their best to make the 5th Edition very colourful.

At the finals Egbin Power consolidated its victory by winning the 100 meters female and male, 200 meters male, Frisbee relay and the Ping Pong race. The GenCo clinched a total of 11 Gold, 7 Silver and 4 bronze medals.

Saharalympics is the biennial games organized for Sahara Group’s employees working in the various entities located across Africa, Asia Europe, and the Middle East. Games featured in the 5th edition of the tournament included football (male and female), volleyball, basketball, lawn table tennis, table tennis, Chess, Scrabble, Draft, Ayo including track and field.

Egbin Power has a culture of excellence deeply entrenched in its operations and processes, while it prioritises the welfare of staff, work-life balance and adherence to high standards in quality health, safety and environment policy.

Describing the competition, the Managing Director, Sahara Power Group, Dr. Anthony Youdeowei, said: “The Saharalympics has become the symbol of Sahara’s commitment to fun in efficiency, a uniting platform that celebrates Sahara’s competitiveness, resilience and team spirit.”

According to Head, Corporate Communications, Sahara Group, Bethel Obioma: “The Saharalympics personifies our collective passion for success and the spirit of unity within Sahara Group. It is a platform that nurtures our competitive spirit, enhances camaraderie, and strengthens the bonds that fuel our passion for being MAD, that is, making a difference.”