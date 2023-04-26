EFCC arraigns Ondo Assembly Speaker, 2 others for alleged fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday arraigned the Speaker of Ondo State House Of Assembly, Hon. Bamidele Oloyeloogun before the State High Court in Akure over an alleged fraud.

Arraigned with him are the lawmaker, representing Akoko South/West Constituency 1 at the assembly, Felemu Bankole, and a civil servant, Segun Oyadeyi Bankole.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the allegations levelled against them by the EFCC

He argued that though they had pleaded not guilty, the defendants were still in the hands of the court while the trial continues.

Counsel to the defendants, Barrister Femi Emodamori, told the court that he was fully prepared for the commencement of the trial.

He asked the court to strike out EFCC’s request for remand, saying that the administrative bail earlier granted the defendants was still active.

He explained that the second defendant (Oleyeloogun) was having a health challenge that needed urgent medical attention.

Emodamori also asked the court to caution the nominal complainant, a former Deputy Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. Iroju Ogundeji, in the case, for allegedly sending annoying text messages to Oleyeloogun.

According to Emodamori, if Ogundeji does not desist from such action, he would be prosecuted.

In his ruling, Justice Adegboyega Adebusoye asked the EFCC to allow the defendants to continue to enjoy the administrative bail till the next hearing.

The judge, therefore, adjourned the case till May 18, 2023, for proper hearing.