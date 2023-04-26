Buhari, Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, others mourn veteran journalist Peter Enahoro

President Muhammadu Buhari extends heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and associates of Peter Enahoro, one of Nigeria’s foremost journalists, who died on Tuesday at the age of 88.

The President believes that as a gifted and iconic journalist, author and publisher, Enahoro earned the public trust by his fearless writings, tenacity, and commitment to the pursuit of truth.

The President recognises that the passion of the former Editor-in-Chief/Managing Director of the Daily Times, Assistant Publicity Officer, Department (now Federal Ministry) of Information and Pioneer Chairman, Nigerian Broadcasting Commission for public service was second to none, and he used his knowledge and mastery to mentor people, who have also added value to journalism practice in the country.

President Buhari urges those who mourn the demise of this compatriot to reflect on his contributions to the country and build on the many honours credited to him for journalistic excellence.

May the soul of Peter Pan rest in peace, the President prays.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the passage of renowned columnist and former Editor-in-Chief of the Daily Times, Peter Enahoro, describing his death as a colossal loss to journalism and the media industry in Nigeria.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a condolence message issued on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said the death of the ace columnist, popularly known as “Peter Pan” because of his column in New African Magazine, is painful and heartbreaking.

Peter Enahoro, a well-celebrated journalist, author, businessman and publisher, died on Tuesday in London at the age of 88 years.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the rich experience and knowledge of the late Enahoro, described as “perhaps Africa’s best-known international journalist” will be sorely missed.

He said: “The death of our iconic journalist, Peter Enahoro, is a great loss to the media industry and Nigeria, as well as his family and friends. ‘Peter Pan’ will be greatly missed. He made lots of positive impacts during his lifetime, contributing meaningfully to the growth and development of journalism in Nigeria.

“Peter Enahoro also made the mark as an international journalist. He worked as Contributing Editor of Radio Deutsche Welle in Cologne, Germany; Africa Editor of National Zeitung in Basel, Switzerland and Editorial Director of New African magazine in London.

“He was a role model to many journalists in Nigeria having nurtured media practitioners who have become leading voices in the journalism profession and leaders in different sectors.

“On behalf of the Lagos State Government, I sympathise with the Enahoro family in Uromi, Edo State over the death of the veteran and accomplished journalist. I also commiserate with the deceased friends, colleagues, and journalists in Nigeria. I pray that God will grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Also,The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has mourned the passing of foremost journalist, Peter Enahoro, describing him as a ‘national treasure’.

In a statement, the governor said Enahoro made “insightful and critical commentary on the Nigerian nation and its march to a free, fair and just society.”

According to him, “I am deeply pained by the news of the passing of renowned journalist and scribe, Peter Enahoro, self-styled ‘Peter Pan’ in his newspaper column, where he made insightful and critical commentary on the Nigerian nation and its march to a free, fair and just society.

“Pa Enahoro, who hails from Uromi, in Edo State, was sired by a lineage of politically-conscious parents and as he grew older, he made a lasting imprint on journalism practice in Nigeria and internationally.

“He ventured into journalism at an early age and rose rapidly to the highest positions in the field in the 1960s, becoming the Editor of Sunday Times at 23 years and then Editor of Daily Times in 1966.”

He added: “Pa Enahoro conquered the local scene and launched an impressive international journalism stint that heavily impacted how the outer world views and understands the complexities of Nigeria today.

“A quintessential columnist, his takes on Nigeria’s pressing and nagging issues were deeply thought-out and poignant, a reflection of his very matured political opinions as well as critical views of those in power at various times in the history of the country.

“He can be rightly described as a national treasure, who secured his place in history in the feisty early years of Nigeria’s nationhood. Working as a newspaper editor, he spared none of the Premiers of Nigeria’s three regions at the time in his satirical pieces – he would engage in gutsy debates with the Sardauna of Sokoto and Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello; spar with the Premier of Western Nigeria, Ladoke Akintola, on topical issues and Dr. Michael Okpara of Eastern Nigeria was not left out.

“Pa Ehanoro later went into self-imposed exile for about 13 years, during which time he worked at reputable international publications, bringing issues bedevilling Nigeria to the attention of the global community.

“He was a cerebral journalist, who deployed his intellect in the service of the country, providing and nurturing the space for healthy debates on national policies that impact the lives of the people.

“One can rightly say that his engagements were a labour of love for the development of Nigeria and the vibrant press in the country today owes much of its credit to Pa Enahoro’s bold and courageous skill with the pen to hold those in power to account for their deeds.”

The governor described him as a thorough-bred Edo man, who spoke truth to power and espoused noble virtues of diligence, hard work and intellectual rigour.

He added: “Pa Enahoro will be remembered for his charm and candour as well as his commitment to a society with a free, just and vibrant press, where everyone is free to express their opinion without let.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Edo State, I express my sincere condolences to the Enahoro family, the Nigeria press, and all admirers of the great ‘Peter Pan’ and pray that God will grant all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”