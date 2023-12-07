EEDC restores power supply in Anambra

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC), Tuesday evening, following completion of the planned maintenance by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), at the GCM 132KV/33KV Station, which led to a few days of power outage in Anambra State, has restored power supply.

Currently, all affected 33KV feeders are in service, and the electricity supply has been restored to customers.

It will be recalled that over the weekend, EEDC notified her customers in Anambra State of a planned outage to enable the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) engineers to carry out maintenance on their facility, an exercise that resulted in the shutting down of the 60MVA power transformer at the GCM station.

The company image maker, Emeka Eze, made the disclosure stating, “We appreciate our esteemed customers for their patience and understanding during the period of the outage.

“We assure our customers of our continued commitment to providing them with quality services,” he pleaded.

