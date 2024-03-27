Education, a veritable tool to actualize women rights -First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu

The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has reiterated the need for qualitative education for girls.

She said with education, girls and women would be able to make informed choices about decisions relating to their health and others.

The First Lady was speaking at the quarterly meeting with Renewed Hope Initiative, RHI Zonal and State Coordinators who are the wives of state Governors.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu informed the meeting that TETFUND was partnering with the RHI with interventions in infrastructural and human capital development for tertiary institutions.

“You are to nominate a tertiary institution in your state, it could be Federal or State owned. The first phase of this intervention would be per zone”.

She appealed to the wives of the Governors to avail their states the opportunity of being provided through these programmes as the citizens would be the direct beneficiaries.

The First Lady also informed the wives of State Governors that the Federal Ministry of Agriculture would also partner with the RHI to support 100 farmers in each State.

“They are ready to provide support to 100 farmers. You are to provide the 75 young women and 25 young men who are already into farming or are ready to go into farming. This is to encourage the youth to go into agriculture. This will help them and as well help the country”, she said.

She also appealed to the wives of the state Governors to encourage the youths in their states to participate in the ongoing Unity Fabric competition which has prize money of 25 million naira.

The meeting also discussed issues of the ongoing Every Home a Garden competition where first time women farmers are encouraged to plant a garden at home so that the harvest would be enough to provide food for them and their neighbour.

She disclosed that the Women in Agriculture Support Programme, WASP, which kicked off in the South East Zone of the country, in Imo State will also hold in the other five geo-political zones with Ogun State coming up on the 16th of April.

The meeting was an opportunity for the First Lady to felicitate with all Muslim faithful on the ongoing Ramadan fast and she prayed for greater peace and growth in the country.

For a better society