Edo, Zinox Group reach agreement on deployment of ICT in transformation programme

By Peter
The Edo State Government and Zinox Group will on Monday, October 11, 2021 sign an agreement for the supply of Information Communication Technology (ICT) tools to deepen reforms in the state’s civil and public service.

 

Addressing journalists in Benin City, Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Strategy, Policy, Projects and Performance Management, Sarah Esangbedo Ajose-Adeogun, said the state government is working with Zinox as a technology partner to boost capacity of the public and civil service through the deployment of digital tools.

 

She said the government will sign a deal with Zinox on Monday, October 11, 2021, for the supply of ICT tools, adding that the “agreement will kick start a long-lasting process to digitize government processes. The agreement is also an expression of the Edo State Government’s desire to support indigenous businesses and grow Nigeria’s GDP.”

 

Ajose-Adeogun said the deployment of these ICT tools will support the Edo State Government Civil and Public Service Transformation programme.

 

 

